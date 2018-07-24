PUBG Corp. Details Its Five Year Plan For ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Esports

PUBG Corp. revealed its future plans for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” esports on Tuesday during a PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018) pre-event media day. It wants to build a solid structure for the battle royale game’s esports system over the next five years through ongoing investment and a philosophical commitment, PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Him explained.

That structure includes encouraging broad-based participation in amateur events, hosting regional leagues with external partners across each region, and holding a world championship event each year, the company explained.

The global esports economy is expected to grow 38% year-on-year to $905.6 million in 2018, according to market intelligence company Newzoo. The majority of that money (77%) will come via sponsorships, advertising, media rights, and content licensing. Newzoo also predicts consumer spending on tickets and merchandise will reach $96 million this year, while game publishers like PUBG Corp. will invest an estimated $116 million into the esports industry through partnership deals.

PUBG Corp. wants to create an esports business model that’s self-financed and sustainable. It will help teams financially via prize purses, merchandise, and in-game digital content with revenue share opportunities.The first revenue-sharing initiative begins this week during PGI 2018 with a set of custom in-game hoodie cosmetic items designed for the twenty finalist teams. The hoodies will go on sale for a limited time for $9.99 USD each.

The company also said it wants to ensure consistency in rules and format of worldwide competitions, including point metrics, in-game settings, and more to give pro players a universal rule set regardless of where they play.

Additionally, PUBG Corp. wants to improve the viewing experience for esports fans. It’s adopting a real-time API to drive stronger storytelling during matches, and it’s investing heavily in improving the game’s esports UI and spectator system. Fans can check out some of these changes, along with team-dedicated feeds, during PGI 2018, which takes place Jul. 25-29 in Berlin. Anyone who wants to watch or attend the event can find more information on the official website.