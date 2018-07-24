PUBG Corp. Details Its Five Year Plan For ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Esports

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

PUBG Corp. revealed its future plans for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” esports on Tuesday during a PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018) pre-event media day. It wants to build a solid structure for the battle royale game’s esports system over the next five years through ongoing investment and a philosophical commitment, PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Him explained.

That structure includes encouraging broad-based participation in amateur events, hosting regional leagues with external partners across each region, and holding a world championship event each year, the company explained.

The global esports economy is expected to grow 38% year-on-year to $905.6 million in 2018, according to market intelligence company Newzoo. The majority of that money (77%) will come via sponsorships, advertising, media rights, and content licensing. Newzoo also predicts consumer spending on tickets and merchandise will reach $96 million this year, while game publishers like PUBG Corp. will invest an estimated $116 million into the esports industry through partnership deals.

PUBG Corp. wants to create an esports business model that’s self-financed and sustainable. It will help teams financially via prize purses, merchandise, and in-game digital content with revenue share opportunities.The first revenue-sharing initiative begins this week during PGI 2018 with a set of custom in-game hoodie cosmetic items designed for the twenty finalist teams. The hoodies will go on sale for a limited time for $9.99 USD each.

Related

The company also said it wants to ensure consistency in rules and format of worldwide competitions, including point metrics, in-game settings, and more to give pro players a universal rule set regardless of where they play.

Additionally, PUBG Corp. wants to improve the viewing experience for esports fans. It’s adopting a real-time API to drive stronger storytelling during matches, and it’s investing heavily in improving the game’s esports UI and spectator system. Fans can check out some of these changes, along with team-dedicated feeds, during PGI 2018, which takes place Jul. 25-29 in Berlin. Anyone who wants to watch or attend the event can find more information on the official website.

Popular on Variety

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

More Gaming

  • PUBG Corp. Details Its Five Year

    PUBG Corp. Details Its Five Year Plan For 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Esports

    PUBG Corp. revealed its future plans for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” esports on Tuesday during a PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018) pre-event media day. It wants to build a solid structure for the battle royale game’s esports system over the next five years through ongoing investment and a philosophical commitment, PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Him explained. […]

  • Win In-Game Rewards Watching 'GTA Online'

    Win In-Game Rewards Watching 'GTA Online' Streams This Summer

    PUBG Corp. revealed its future plans for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” esports on Tuesday during a PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018) pre-event media day. It wants to build a solid structure for the battle royale game’s esports system over the next five years through ongoing investment and a philosophical commitment, PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Him explained. […]

  • Watch Moms Lip-Sync Sons Playing 'Fortnite'

    Watch Moms Lip-Sync Sons Playing 'Fortnite'

    PUBG Corp. revealed its future plans for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” esports on Tuesday during a PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018) pre-event media day. It wants to build a solid structure for the battle royale game’s esports system over the next five years through ongoing investment and a philosophical commitment, PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Him explained. […]

  • 'Fortnite' Celebrates First Birthday With Update,

    'Fortnite' Celebrates First Birthday With Update, New Challenges

    PUBG Corp. revealed its future plans for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” esports on Tuesday during a PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018) pre-event media day. It wants to build a solid structure for the battle royale game’s esports system over the next five years through ongoing investment and a philosophical commitment, PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Him explained. […]

  • The First 15 Minutes of 'The

    Watch the First 15 Minutes of 'The Walking Dead: The Final Season'

    PUBG Corp. revealed its future plans for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” esports on Tuesday during a PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018) pre-event media day. It wants to build a solid structure for the battle royale game’s esports system over the next five years through ongoing investment and a philosophical commitment, PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Him explained. […]

  • QuakeCon 2018 Will Unveil The First

    QuakeCon 2018 Will Feature the First 'Doom Eternal' Gameplay

    PUBG Corp. revealed its future plans for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” esports on Tuesday during a PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018) pre-event media day. It wants to build a solid structure for the battle royale game’s esports system over the next five years through ongoing investment and a philosophical commitment, PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Him explained. […]

  • 'Fortnite' Light-Up, Music-Playing Boogie Bombs, Costumes

    'Fortnite' Light-Up, Music-Playing Boogie Bombs, Pickax, Costumes Coming This Fall

    PUBG Corp. revealed its future plans for “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” esports on Tuesday during a PUBG Global Invitational 2018 (PGI 2018) pre-event media day. It wants to build a solid structure for the battle royale game’s esports system over the next five years through ongoing investment and a philosophical commitment, PUBG Corp. CEO Changhan Him explained. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad