Psyonix, Bethesda Don’t Have Plans for PS4 Console Crossplay (Yet)

“Rocket League” developer Psyonix and “Fallout 76” developer Bethesda are happy Sony is changing its policy about cross-platform gameplay, but said they doesn’t plan to implement the feature in those games just yet.

Earlier today, Sony said it will start offering full crossplay support for select third party titles on the PlayStation 4 starting with Epic Games’ battle royale title “Fortnite.” Previously, it allowed cross-platform play with PC and mobile but refused to collaborate with console competitors Microsoft and Nintendo.

A number of publishers and developers celebrated the news on Twitter, including Bethesda senior vice president of global marketing and communications Pete Hines. But, he also said “Fallout 76” crossplay isn’t on the company’s radar right now.

“Folks, chill. I work with a lot of devs and games for whom this is important going forward,” he said in response to eager fans on Twitter. “‘Fallout 76’ does not support crossplay, for a number of reasons. I have no idea if it ever will. But I assure you it is not on our radar right now as we focus on B.E.T.A. and launch.”

“We are really happy for the PlayStation and ‘Fortnite’ communities and think that this is a great step forward,” Psyonix vice president of Publishing Jeremy Dunham said in a statement. “We know that ‘Rocket League’ players and our own community want to know what this means for them as well, but we don’t have any updates at the moment. In the meantime, we recommend reaching out to PlayStation directly for any further comment.”

Variety did reach out to PlayStation regarding crossplay for “Rocket League” and other third-party games, but it did not immediately respond.

Psyonix is currently working on a new feature called RocketID, which allows for cross-platform friends and parties. It was originally expected to launch in September, but the developer said it will now include it in a future update.

“We want to ensure that RocketID is operating flawlessly on all platforms before its release, and this extra time will ensure that you’ll be playing and partying up with friends on different platforms with ease,” Psyonix said in a September progression update.

Variety also reached out to Activision Blizzard and Microsoft about the possibility of PS4 crossplay for games like “Destiny 2” and “Minecraft.” While both publishers said they’d love to integrate more cross-platform features, they don’t have plans to do so at this time.

“We’ve had a great experience with crossplay for ‘Hearthstone’ on other platforms and have witnessed how compelling it can be for our community,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson said in an email. “There’s still a lot of work to do on both our side and the platform side to understand whether crossplay might be integrated into our other games, so we’ll be watching the upcoming test and will assess what the potential impact of this feature would be for our players and our games.”

“We believe in giving gamers the opportunity to play the games they want with the people they want,” Microsoft said via email. “Whether that means working with our partners to deliver cross-network play with games like ‘Rocket League’ and ‘Fortnite’ or enabling cross-device play with the likes of ‘Minecraft,’ we are supportive of new scenarios that enable more people to play and have fun together while gaming. We would love to bring players on PlayStation 4 into our ‘Minecraft’ ecosystem as well, but have nothing further to share at this time.”