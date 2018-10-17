Psyonix Preparing for ‘Rocket League’ Crossplay on PlayStation 4

“Rocket League” developer Psyonix said it’s now preparing its popular vehicular soccer game for crossplay on all platforms after Sony’s recent decision to allow full cross-platform gameplay in select titles.

Psyonix’s crossplay feature is called RocketID and it was originally scheduled to launch this year. But, the studio decided to push the release into early 2019. It wants to ensure that RocketID is operating flawlessly first, it said in a September progression update.

“The good news is that with Sony’s recent announcements regarding full cross-platform functionality, we can now make additional changes to prepare RocketID for ALL platforms should we receive permission to do so!” Psyonix said in its Fall 2018 Roadmap update. “We’re working incredibly hard to ensure that it’s as intuitive, stable, and polished as possible, before releasing it to the world. We know the wait has been frustrating for many of you who are eager for this feature, and we thank you for your patience as we continue to work on cross-platform support.”

Right now, Sony is allowing crossplay in Epic Games’ hugely popular battle royale title “Fortnite” only, but it will likely add more games in the near future. It’s currently holding an open beta for the feature, saying it wants to be mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective.

“This represents a major policy change for SIE, and we are now in the planning process across the organization to support this change,” it said on the PlayStation Blog last month. “We will update the community once we have more details to share, including more specifics regarding the beta timeframe, and what this means for other titles going forward.”

Meanwhile, Psyonix detailed its plans for the rest of 2018. It will release one more update this year, hopefully in early December, it said. That patch will include enhanced Xbox One X support. Psyonix said it will have more to share on these improvements in the near future.

The next Rocket Pass season also starts in December, bringing with it new items and challenges, and more premium DLC will launch around the same time. Finally, Psyonix is planning one more in-game event called Frosty Fest 2018. It starts in mid-December and works just like “Rocket League’s” current Haunted Hallows event — players will earn Snowflakes while playing matches online and redeem them for holiday-themed items.