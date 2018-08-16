Sony: 3 Million PlayStation VR Sold, 21 Million PSVR Games

More than three million PlayStation VR headsets have been sold since the peripheral’s launch in 2016, and more than 21.9 million experiences and games for the device, Sony announced Thursday morning.

The most popular game on the system is Bethesda Softwork’s “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR,” followed by “PlayStation VR Worlds,” and “Rec Room.” The full top ten is bellow.

“The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR” “PlayStation VR Worlds” “Rec Room” “Resident Evil 7 biohazard” “The Playroom VR” “Job Simulator” “Until Dawn: Rush of Blood” “Batman: Arkham VR” “Farpoint” “Superhot VR”

To celebrate the system’s milestone, Sony announced that “Creed: Rise to Glory,” the boxing game from Survios, is coming to the PSVR on Sept. 25 and that Evasion, a VR shooter from Archiact, is coming to the system on Oct. 9. They also noted that a number of PSVR games are on sale during the digital sale going on in the PlayStation Store.

Currently, the PSVR has 340 games in its catalog with a number of big titles hitting in the coming months including “Astro Bot Rescue Mission,” “Blood & Truth,” “Déraciné, ” “Firewall Zero Hour,” and “Trover Saves the Universe.”