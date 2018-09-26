Sony Launching ‘Fortnite’ PlayStation 4 Crossplay Beta Today

Sony is launching an open beta for cross platform gameplay in “Fortnite,” it announced on the PlayStation Blog on Wednesday.

The open beta begins today and allows crossplay, progression, and commerce across the PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Mac platforms.

“We see the beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation, while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective,” Sony said.

“This represents a major policy change for SIE, and we are now in the planning process across the organization to support this change. We will update the community once we have more details to share, including more specifics regarding the beta timeframe, and what this means for other titles going forward.”

Developing…