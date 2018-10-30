Ubisoft ‘Very Happy’ With Google Cloud Gaming Partnership, But It’s Not Exclusive

While Ubisoft is currently partnering up with Google on Project Stream, which streams “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” to a broad range of devices, the company isn’t locked into any sort of exclusivity with Google on future game streaming, Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot said during an earnings call Tuesday.

“We have been able to work very closely with Google and are very happy,” Guillemot said, adding that the first results of the test are “very interesting.”

“We can stream not only to PC or consoles, we can stream to any device including any mobile devices. Cloud gaming is going to help to reach a lot more players for our triple-A games, which is a great thing.”

Guillmot added that they are not exclusive with Google, but that by currently working with a specific partner it helps the company learn faster.

Ubisoft’s third-quarter, which ended on Sept. 30, exceeded expectations, with sales coming in at about $417 million, the company announced during the call Tuesday. Guillemot said the growth comes on the strength of the company’s back catalog and live operations.

That included “Far Cry 5,” which continued to outperform “Far Cry 4,” six months after its launch. “Rainbow Six” now has 40 million players, with monthly active users continuing to grow and “For Honor” now has 15 million players. Finally, “The Crew 2” is outperforming “The Crew.” The company said that mobile revenue is also up 60 percent.