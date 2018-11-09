You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Video Game Strategy Guide Publisher Prima Games Is Shutting Down

CREDIT: Prima Games

Video game strategy guide maker Prima Games is officially shutting down, according to EGM.

British publisher DK (formerly Dorling Kindersley ), an imprint of Penguin Random House, announced the “extremely difficult decision” to discontinue Prima Games by Spring 2019, sources affected by the closing told EGM.

The company currently has three offices in Roseville, Calif., Indianapolis, Ind., and New York. The Roseville office will shutter by mid-November, EGM said. The New York office will close at an unknown date, while the Indianapolis location will continue publishing until March 2019.

Prima Games’ print guides all feature in-depth content, detailed screen captures, quick-reference tips, and professional strategies. They were a godsend to many gamers of a certain age, back before internet walkthroughs and wikis became de rigueur. The company later tried adapting to an increasingly digital world by offering eguides filled with interactive maps, streaming video, searchable apps, and more.

Prima Games has sold millions of PC and console video game strategy guides since its founding 28 years ago. Its parent company, Penguin Group, bought Random House in 2013 and merged it with its main competitor, BradyGames, making it the largest provider of official video game strategy guides.

There’s no word yet on how many employees will be affected by the reported closings. There’s also no word on whether or not the closings will affect pre-orders for guides to upcoming games like “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and “Anthem.”

Variety has contacted Prima Games, DK, and Penguin Random House to confirm EGM’s report. They did not immediately respond.

