This Custom ‘Luigi’s Mansion’ Poltergust 5000 Labo Creation is Impressive

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Pikaaroon/YouTube

One extremely talented Nintendo fan created his own custom version of the Poltergust 5000 vacuum from “Luigi’s Mansion“.

It’s all part of his attempt to win the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Australia and New Zealand. YouTuber Pikaaroon created a custom Poltergeist Toy-Con which “allows for hide-and-seek game modes” that lets players seek out “ghosts” around their homes. It’s made with an oversized outer shell that mimics Luigi’s prime weapon against the ghosts he happens upon in the game’s haunted mansion, and it looks just like the real thing.

Pikaaroon’s video showcases the code on the backend that went into putting the mini-game and Poltergust 5000 together, and it features some truly impressive architecture, especially the vacuum itself. There’s a real vacuum hose attached to it that undoubtedly gives it the familiar heft of one of the real cleaning devices.

Nintendo previously held a Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for gamers in the U.S. and Canada earlier this year. Some of the winners included an ornate “The Legend of Zelda” Toy-Con Piano, a tea kettle mini game, and even a solar-powered accordion. It’s no doubt this creative application ends up winning some sort of honor during the contest, especially since it’s clear a lot of work went into putting it all together.

This is a timely Nintendo Labo creation, especially as the Nintendo 3DS remake of the GameCube title “Luigi’s Mansion” is expected to release on Oct. 12, Nintendo announced Tuesday.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • This 'Luigi's Mansion' Poltergust 5000 Labo

    This Custom 'Luigi's Mansion' Poltergust 5000 Labo Creation is Impressive

    One extremely talented Nintendo fan created his own custom version of the Poltergust 5000 vacuum from “Luigi’s Mansion“. It’s all part of his attempt to win the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Australia and New Zealand. YouTuber Pikaaroon created a custom Poltergeist Toy-Con which “allows for hide-and-seek game modes” that lets players seek out “ghosts” […]

  • God of War

    Watch Fun Banter Between Kratos, Atreus and Mimir in 'God of War' Snippet

    One extremely talented Nintendo fan created his own custom version of the Poltergust 5000 vacuum from “Luigi’s Mansion“. It’s all part of his attempt to win the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Australia and New Zealand. YouTuber Pikaaroon created a custom Poltergeist Toy-Con which “allows for hide-and-seek game modes” that lets players seek out “ghosts” […]

  • 'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth'

    'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' is Now Blizzard's Fastest-Selling Expansion Ever

    One extremely talented Nintendo fan created his own custom version of the Poltergust 5000 vacuum from “Luigi’s Mansion“. It’s all part of his attempt to win the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Australia and New Zealand. YouTuber Pikaaroon created a custom Poltergeist Toy-Con which “allows for hide-and-seek game modes” that lets players seek out “ghosts” […]

  • Mobile App 'Game of War' Surpasses

    Mobile App 'Game of War' Surpasses $2.8 Billion After Five Years

    One extremely talented Nintendo fan created his own custom version of the Poltergust 5000 vacuum from “Luigi’s Mansion“. It’s all part of his attempt to win the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Australia and New Zealand. YouTuber Pikaaroon created a custom Poltergeist Toy-Con which “allows for hide-and-seek game modes” that lets players seek out “ghosts” […]

  • Nintendo Switch Dominates Hardware, Software Sales

    Nintendo Switch Dominates Hardware, Software Sales in July (Analyst)

    One extremely talented Nintendo fan created his own custom version of the Poltergust 5000 vacuum from “Luigi’s Mansion“. It’s all part of his attempt to win the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Australia and New Zealand. YouTuber Pikaaroon created a custom Poltergeist Toy-Con which “allows for hide-and-seek game modes” that lets players seek out “ghosts” […]

  • Sony Releases Cloud Remote for PlayStation

    Sony Releasing a Cloud Remote for PlayStation 4

    One extremely talented Nintendo fan created his own custom version of the Poltergust 5000 vacuum from “Luigi’s Mansion“. It’s all part of his attempt to win the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Australia and New Zealand. YouTuber Pikaaroon created a custom Poltergeist Toy-Con which “allows for hide-and-seek game modes” that lets players seek out “ghosts” […]

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    New 'Destiny 2' Cinematic Trailer Shows Cayde-6's Final Battle

    One extremely talented Nintendo fan created his own custom version of the Poltergust 5000 vacuum from “Luigi’s Mansion“. It’s all part of his attempt to win the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Australia and New Zealand. YouTuber Pikaaroon created a custom Poltergeist Toy-Con which “allows for hide-and-seek game modes” that lets players seek out “ghosts” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad