This Custom ‘Luigi’s Mansion’ Poltergust 5000 Labo Creation is Impressive

One extremely talented Nintendo fan created his own custom version of the Poltergust 5000 vacuum from “Luigi’s Mansion“.

It’s all part of his attempt to win the Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for Australia and New Zealand. YouTuber Pikaaroon created a custom Poltergeist Toy-Con which “allows for hide-and-seek game modes” that lets players seek out “ghosts” around their homes. It’s made with an oversized outer shell that mimics Luigi’s prime weapon against the ghosts he happens upon in the game’s haunted mansion, and it looks just like the real thing.

Pikaaroon’s video showcases the code on the backend that went into putting the mini-game and Poltergust 5000 together, and it features some truly impressive architecture, especially the vacuum itself. There’s a real vacuum hose attached to it that undoubtedly gives it the familiar heft of one of the real cleaning devices.

Nintendo previously held a Nintendo Labo Creators Contest for gamers in the U.S. and Canada earlier this year. Some of the winners included an ornate “The Legend of Zelda” Toy-Con Piano, a tea kettle mini game, and even a solar-powered accordion. It’s no doubt this creative application ends up winning some sort of honor during the contest, especially since it’s clear a lot of work went into putting it all together.

This is a timely Nintendo Labo creation, especially as the Nintendo 3DS remake of the GameCube title “Luigi’s Mansion” is expected to release on Oct. 12, Nintendo announced Tuesday.