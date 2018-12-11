Police Responding To Noise Complaint End Up Playing ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Police called to a St. Paul, Minnesota apartment last Friday for a noise complaint found a group of people engaged in a heated match of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” so naturally they joined in, according to Yahoo Lifestyle.

After a series of noise complaints had been lodged against his friends at the apartment complex, Jovante M. Williams and company decided to play games together on mute so as not to “bother anyone.”

“We’re not trouble. We’re adults. Sometimes, we drink beer,” Williams told Yahoo. When police arrived at the apartment, Williams and others were enjoying a session of “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” which had just been released on Nintendo Switch. Noise complaints from the neighbors culminated in the police visit. The officers onsite confirmed, according to Williams, that the group of “Smash” enthusiasts wasn’t being too loud.

What could easily have been a tense encounter with law enforcement, however, took a turn for the wholesome when one officer asked Williams and his friends what they were playing.

“I’m like, ‘Y’all wanna play ‘Smash?!’’ And two of them literally raised their hand and walked up. They’re like, ‘How do you jump?’ They were acting; one of them was playing Pikachu!” said Williams. He later took to Facebook to post footage of himself, his friends, and the police officers enjoying a few rounds of “Smash” together.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” is the latest iteration of the long-running Nintendo brawler, and it’s available as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. It features a wide selection of fighters, the most the games have ever featured, and a massive amount of “Spirits” to collect in the game’s single-player Spirits Mode. Recently, Nintendo also revealed that “Persona 5’s” Joker would be making his way into the game at a later date by way of DLC.