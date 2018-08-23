Twitch’s Massive “Pokémon” Marathon Spans 16 Movies and 19 Anime Seasons

Streaming platform Twitch is working in tandem with The Pokémon Company to host a few lengthy “Pokémon“-themed marathons.

The “massive” marathon will feature 932 episodes live-streamed as part of several different sessions set to take place from Aug. 27 throughout 2019. According to Twitch, it’s the service’s longest viewing event to hit the platform thus far, and will utilize special Twitch-exclusive Extensions with interactive overlays so that viewers can collect badges while watching.

The “Twitch Presents: Pokémon Badge Collector” Extension will offer badges for players to snap up while poring over the streaming episodes in an effort to place higher on special leaderboards created for the event.

Twitch community members can join in on the fun when “Pokémon: Indigo League” kicks off on Aug. 27 at 10:00 AM PDT for audiences in the United States, Canada, Europe, LATAM, and Australia, with respective language dubs available in participating areas. Series from “Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands” through “Pokémon the Series: XYZ” will be shown in order, with viewing schedules available via the official Twitch event page.

A wide variety of movies and specials will be shown as well, including “Pokémon: The First Movie,” “Pokémon: The Movie 2000,” and the most recent release, “Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel.”

“The Twitch community has a passion for Pokémon based on the warm embrace the series received when we celebrated the brand’s 20th anniversary, as well as the cultural milestone that was set when over a hundred thousand Twitch members played Pokémon together,” said Jane Weedon, Twitch’s director of business development.

The newest “Pokémon” film, “Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us,” will see a limited theatrical engagement later in 2018, with special airing dates of Nov. 24, 26, 28, and Dec. 1. Ticket sales are available now via Fathom Events.