‘Pokémon Quest’ Makes $3 Million In Its First Week On Mobile

CREDIT: Nintendo

Nintendo’s “free-to-start” action-adventure game “Pokémon Quest” made approximately $3 million globally in its first seven days on Android and iOS, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower.

An estimated 56% of the mobile revenue it’s generated came from Apple’s platform, the company added. The remaining 44% came from Google Play.

“Unsurprisingly, the largest portion of its first week revenue has come from players in Japan, which have accounted for about 31 percent of spending,” Sensor Tower head of mobile insights Randy Nelson wrote in a blog post. “Players in the United States are not too far behind, comprising approximately 25 percent. Coming in third is South Korea at about 12 percent.”

Nintendo officially unveiled “Pokémon Quest” in May during a Tokyo press conference. It features Pokémon from the Kanto region and a cube-like art style reminiscent of “Minecraft.” The player can attract the blocky creatures to their personalized base camp by cooking up dishes made from ingredients collected around the island. It first launched on Nintendo Switch on May 29, then on mobile platforms on June 27. More than 2.5 million people have downloaded the Switch version, according to the game’s official Japanese Twitter account.

“Pokémon Quest” has reportedly been installed 3.5 million times to date on mobile platforms. It’s currently ranked #52 for iPhone revenue in Japan and #76 in the U.S., Sensor Tower said. It’s also currently the #1 free app on Japan’s App Store. It’s ranked #2 in South Korea, and #18 in the U.S. Meanwhile, Nintendo’s first attempt at a Pokémon mobile app, the popular augmented reality game “Pokémon Go,” recently surpassed 800 million downloads. That title reportedly made $470 million USD in its first 80 days.

