Mega Evolutions, Team Rocket Coming To ‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’

Mega Evolutions and some Team Rocket fan favorites are making their way to “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!,” Nintendo revealed on Thursday.

Mega evolutions were first introduced in “Pokémon X and Y” in 2013. Players can mega evolve a Pokémon once per battle if they have its Mega Stone and a Key Stone. Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise are the first three Pokémon available for mega evolution in the game.

“Let’s Go” pits trainers against the most famous members of the villainous Team Rocket — Jessie, James, and Meowth. Team Rocket, for those who don’t know, is a nefarious organization that wants to use the world’s Pokémon for its own gain. Various members have appeared as villains during the franchise’s long history, but none are as recognizable as Jessie, James, and Meowth. The bumbling trio made their debut in the anime and also appeared prominently in the 1998 Nintendo Game Boy title “Pokémon Yellow.” “Let’s Go” is a remake of that game.

Nintendo previously said Professor Oak, Pewter City gym leader Brock, and Cerulean City gym leader Misty all make appearances as well.

Finally, Nintendo said “Let’s Go” will bring players to a variety of interesting locations in the Kanto region, including Vermilion City, home of the luxury cruise liner the S.S. Anne. There, trainers can find and battle gym leader Lt. Surge, a.k.a. The Lightning Lieutenant.

“Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” come out exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16. In a series first, two people can play together on one system using the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. The game also comes with a new peripheral called the “Poké Ball Plus,” which allows players to take their favorite pocket monsters into the real world. It can be bought separately at retail alongside “Let’s Go” at launch.