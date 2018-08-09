Mega Evolutions, Team Rocket Coming To ‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Nintendo

Mega Evolutions and some Team Rocket fan favorites are making their way to “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!,” Nintendo revealed on Thursday.

Mega evolutions were first introduced in “Pokémon X and Y” in 2013. Players can mega evolve a Pokémon once per battle if they have its Mega Stone and a Key Stone. Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise are the first three Pokémon available for mega evolution in the game.

“Let’s Go” pits trainers against the most famous members of the villainous Team Rocket — Jessie, James, and Meowth. Team Rocket, for those who don’t know, is a nefarious organization that wants to use the world’s Pokémon for its own gain. Various members have appeared as villains during the franchise’s long history, but none are as recognizable as Jessie, James, and Meowth. The bumbling trio made their debut in the anime and also appeared prominently in the 1998 Nintendo Game Boy title “Pokémon Yellow.” “Let’s Go” is a remake of that game.

Nintendo previously said Professor Oak, Pewter City gym leader Brock, and Cerulean City gym leader Misty all make appearances as well.

Finally, Nintendo said “Let’s Go” will bring players to a variety of interesting locations in the Kanto region, including Vermilion City, home of the luxury cruise liner the S.S. Anne. There, trainers can find and battle gym leader Lt. Surge, a.k.a. The Lightning Lieutenant.

“Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” come out exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16. In a series first, two people can play together on one system using the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. The game also comes with a new peripheral called the “Poké Ball Plus,” which allows players to take their favorite pocket monsters into the real world. It can be bought separately at retail alongside “Let’s Go” at launch.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Gaming

  • Mega Evolutions, Team Rocket Coming To

    Mega Evolutions, Team Rocket Coming To 'Pokémon: Let's Go'

    Mega Evolutions and some Team Rocket fan favorites are making their way to “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!,” Nintendo revealed on Thursday. Mega evolutions were first introduced in “Pokémon X and Y” in 2013. Players can mega evolve a Pokémon once per battle if they have its Mega Stone and a […]

  • Sony Introduces 500 Million Limited Edition

    Sony Introduces Translucent '500 Million Limited Edition' PlayStation 4 Pro

    Mega Evolutions and some Team Rocket fan favorites are making their way to “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!,” Nintendo revealed on Thursday. Mega evolutions were first introduced in “Pokémon X and Y” in 2013. Players can mega evolve a Pokémon once per battle if they have its Mega Stone and a […]

  • 'Torchlight Frontiers' Brings A Shared World

    'Torchlight Frontiers' Brings a Shared World to the Action-RPG Series

    Mega Evolutions and some Team Rocket fan favorites are making their way to “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!,” Nintendo revealed on Thursday. Mega evolutions were first introduced in “Pokémon X and Y” in 2013. Players can mega evolve a Pokémon once per battle if they have its Mega Stone and a […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 5, Week 5 Challenges Guide

    Mega Evolutions and some Team Rocket fan favorites are making their way to “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!,” Nintendo revealed on Thursday. Mega evolutions were first introduced in “Pokémon X and Y” in 2013. Players can mega evolve a Pokémon once per battle if they have its Mega Stone and a […]

  • 'Fallout' Series Composer Returns To Score

    'Fallout,' 'Dragon Age' Series Composer Inon Zur To Score 'Fallout 76' (Exclusive)

    Mega Evolutions and some Team Rocket fan favorites are making their way to “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!,” Nintendo revealed on Thursday. Mega evolutions were first introduced in “Pokémon X and Y” in 2013. Players can mega evolve a Pokémon once per battle if they have its Mega Stone and a […]

  • Samsung Note 9 Leans Into Gaming

    Galaxy Note9 Leans Into Gaming With Liquid Cooling System, 'Fortnite' Deal

    Mega Evolutions and some Team Rocket fan favorites are making their way to “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!,” Nintendo revealed on Thursday. Mega evolutions were first introduced in “Pokémon X and Y” in 2013. Players can mega evolve a Pokémon once per battle if they have its Mega Stone and a […]

  • Tim Sweeney Introduces Android 'Fortnite' During

    Tim Sweeney Introduces Android 'Fortnite' During Samsung Unpacked Event

    Mega Evolutions and some Team Rocket fan favorites are making their way to “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!,” Nintendo revealed on Thursday. Mega evolutions were first introduced in “Pokémon X and Y” in 2013. Players can mega evolve a Pokémon once per battle if they have its Mega Stone and a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad