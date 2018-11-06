‘Pokémon: Let’s Go” and Tamagotchi Collaboration Leaked (Report)

The upcoming “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Let’s Go, Eevee!” games could be seeing a collaboration with the Tamagotchi digital pet in Japan, according to what appears to be leaked images.

Based on what appears to be a promotional sheet found on Japanese image boards, an “Eevee x Tamagotchi” digital pet could exist as a Tamagotchi Nano, which comes in a brown “Daisuki Eevee” version and a “Colorful Friends” version as well, which is pink with images of Eevee’s different evolutionary forms around the border of the item.

The digital pet appears to work just as a regular Tamagotchi pet would, including feeing your Pokémon, brushing its fur, playing with it, and a selection of other actions similar to what you’d need to do with a real pet. Depending on how you treat Eevee, you’ll end up with one of its various evolutionary forms. There are also apparently Ditto and Team Rocket Eevees as well.

There’s been no official word on whether these potential virtual pets actually exist, nor if there’s a Pikachu version as well, but it would certainly make for an interesting tie-in with the “Pokémon: Let’s Go!” games debuting in a short amount of time.

“Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” are Nintendo Switch exclusives and are enhanced remakes of the original 1998 “Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition.” Both games will interact with Niantic’s mobile game “Pokémon Go” and will include support for a new optional controller shaped like a Poké Ball called the Poké Ball Plus. Both games will release worldwide on Nov. 16, 2018.