‘Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee’ Won’t Feature Held Items, Abilities

The latest “Pokémon” Switch games “Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!” have been confirmed to exclude both held items and Abilities.

Long-running “Pokémon” fansite Serebii.net spent two hours with the game via Nintendo recently, and reported that the game is bereft of several familiar mechanics players are used to. Typically, Pokémon have been able to hold special items like healing or attribute-boosting Berries or other pieces of equipment that aid them in battle.

This mechanic was first introduced in Generation Two of the series, and has since been an integral part of battles for trainers beyond the original “Pokémon Red and Blue” titles.

Additionally, as noted in the preview, passive Abilities have been cut. Introduced in Generation Three, these offered usually immediate effects when individual Pokémon were introduced in battle. For instance, “Air Lock” can eliminate weather’s effects on the battlefield. “Keen Eye” prevents opponent Pokémon from lowering the target Pokémon’s accuracy, and so on.

Of note, neither held items or Abilities were present in the original “Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition,” which the new Switch titles were “heavily inspired” by. Released in 1999 at the end of the original Game Boy’s lifespan, it was missing several of the newer augments seen in later “Pokémon” games. While many of the newer mechanics that “Pokémon” has introduced over the years are present in the games, however, these two appear to be the most glaring omissions at the moment.

“Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee” is headed to Nintendo Switch exclusively on Nov. 16 with standalone game purchases, or a bundle pack with the Pokémon partner of your choice and a special edition Switch.