You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee’ Won’t Feature Held Items, Abilities

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

The latest “Pokémon” Switch games “Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!” have been confirmed to exclude both held items and Abilities.

Long-running “Pokémon” fansite Serebii.net spent two hours with the game via Nintendo recently, and reported that the game is bereft of several familiar mechanics players are used to. Typically, Pokémon have been able to hold special items like healing or attribute-boosting Berries or other pieces of equipment that aid them in battle.

This mechanic was first introduced in Generation Two of the series, and has since been an integral part of battles for trainers beyond the original “Pokémon Red and Blue” titles.

Additionally, as noted in the preview, passive Abilities have been cut. Introduced in Generation Three, these offered usually immediate effects when individual Pokémon were introduced in battle. For instance, “Air Lock” can eliminate weather’s effects on the battlefield. “Keen Eye” prevents opponent Pokémon from lowering the target Pokémon’s accuracy, and so on.

Of note, neither held items or Abilities were present in the original “Pokémon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition,” which the new Switch titles were “heavily inspired” by. Released in 1999 at the end of the original Game Boy’s lifespan, it was missing several of the newer augments seen in later “Pokémon” games. While many of the newer mechanics that “Pokémon” has introduced over the years are present in the games, however, these two appear to be the most glaring omissions at the moment.

“Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee” is headed to Nintendo Switch exclusively on Nov. 16 with standalone game purchases, or a bundle pack with the Pokémon partner of your choice and a special edition Switch.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Gaming

  • 'Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Eevee'

    'Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Eevee' Won't Feature Held Items, Abilities

    The latest “Pokémon” Switch games “Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!” have been confirmed to exclude both held items and Abilities. Long-running “Pokémon” fansite Serebii.net spent two hours with the game via Nintendo recently, and reported that the game is bereft of several familiar mechanics players are used to. Typically, Pokémon have been […]

  • Ubisoft Just Made A Limited Edition

    Ubisoft Unveils Limited Edition 'Assassin's Creed'-Themed Alexa

    The latest “Pokémon” Switch games “Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!” have been confirmed to exclude both held items and Abilities. Long-running “Pokémon” fansite Serebii.net spent two hours with the game via Nintendo recently, and reported that the game is bereft of several familiar mechanics players are used to. Typically, Pokémon have been […]

  • Ninja to Be First Esports Player

    Ninja: First Esports Player Featured on ESPN Magazine Cover

    The latest “Pokémon” Switch games “Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!” have been confirmed to exclude both held items and Abilities. Long-running “Pokémon” fansite Serebii.net spent two hours with the game via Nintendo recently, and reported that the game is bereft of several familiar mechanics players are used to. Typically, Pokémon have been […]

  • Why Toad and 'Mario Kart' are

    Why So Many People Are Suddenly Talking About Toad, 'Mario Kart,' And President Trump

    The latest “Pokémon” Switch games “Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!” have been confirmed to exclude both held items and Abilities. Long-running “Pokémon” fansite Serebii.net spent two hours with the game via Nintendo recently, and reported that the game is bereft of several familiar mechanics players are used to. Typically, Pokémon have been […]

  • 'Arena of Valor' Revenue Growing Outside

    'Arena of Valor' Revenue Tops $140 Million Outside China (Analyst)

    The latest “Pokémon” Switch games “Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!” have been confirmed to exclude both held items and Abilities. Long-running “Pokémon” fansite Serebii.net spent two hours with the game via Nintendo recently, and reported that the game is bereft of several familiar mechanics players are used to. Typically, Pokémon have been […]

  • 'GWENT: The Witcher' Card Game and

    'Gwent: The Witcher Card Game' and 'Thronebreaker' RPG Release Dates Set

    The latest “Pokémon” Switch games “Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!” have been confirmed to exclude both held items and Abilities. Long-running “Pokémon” fansite Serebii.net spent two hours with the game via Nintendo recently, and reported that the game is bereft of several familiar mechanics players are used to. Typically, Pokémon have been […]

  • Capcom Shutters 'Dead Rising' Vancouver Studio

    Capcom Shutters 'Dead Rising' Vancouver Studio, Lays Off About 150

    The latest “Pokémon” Switch games “Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Let’s Go, Eevee!” have been confirmed to exclude both held items and Abilities. Long-running “Pokémon” fansite Serebii.net spent two hours with the game via Nintendo recently, and reported that the game is bereft of several familiar mechanics players are used to. Typically, Pokémon have been […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad