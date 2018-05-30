‘Pokémon: Let’s Go’ Games Hit Nintendo Switch Nov. 16, Work with Pokemon Go’

A new pair of “Pokémon” titles are coming to Switch later this year, Nintendo announced during a Tokyo press conference Tuesday.

“Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” are based on “Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition,” which first launched in Japan on Nintendo Game Boy in 1998. The games, the company said, will “feature many of the intuitive gameplay functions offered to players in the hugely popular ‘Pokémon Go’ and are designed for players taking their first steps into the Pokémon video game world.” They will take players back to the Kanto region on a whole new journey, Nintendo said. Either Pikachu or Eevee will accompany the player depending on which edition they buy, either hanging out on their shoulder or riding on their head.

“With the launch of ‘Pokémon Go’ in 2016 and the global sensation that ensued, millions of new players were introduced to the world of Pokémon,” said Junichi Masuda, director at Game Freak inc. “For many people, ‘Pokémon Go’ was their first experience with the Pokémon brand, so we have crafted these two new titles to be an accessible entry point to our core RPG series while giving our longtime fans a new way to play Pokémon.”

The games can be played with one Joy-Con using motion controls. Based on the trailer, it looks like the Joy-Con can be shared with another player in what looks like local co-op. There’s even a new controller shaped like a Poké Ball that’s sure to be a hit with eBay scalpers. Nintendo said it can connect to “Pokémon Go” as well and “good things may happen if you place one of your favorite Pokémon into the device and walk around with it in the real world.” In addition to motion controls, the Poké Ball Plus lights up with a variety of colors, it vibrates, and it plays sounds. There’s no word yet on how much it will cost.

Finally, “Pokémon: Let’s Go” will connect with Niantic’s popular augmented reality game “Pokémon Go” and apparently allow Pokémon and gift sharing between devices. Players can catch Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region in “Pokémon Go” and then transfer them into their Nintendo Switch adventure. Something special will also be coming to the world of “Pokémon Go,” Nintendo added,  “making the connection between both games even more appealing for Trainers.” Details for this will be revealed in the near future, according to Nintendo.

Both games, plus the Poké Ball Plus controller, come out November 16. Nintendo also teased an all-new core series “Pokémon” RPG title from Game Freak. It’s scheduled for the second half of 2019.

  'PUBG' Vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explained

    ‘PUBG’ Vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explained

  'Lego DC Super-Villains' Hits Oct. 16

    'Lego DC Super-Villains' Drops in October

  Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New

    Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New VR Game ‘Arca’s Path’

  'Active Shooter:' A Guide to the

    What is 'Active Shooter'? A Guide to the Video Game Industry's Latest Controversy

  Bethesda Teases 'Fallout 76' Ahead of

    'Fallout 76' Teased Ahead of E3

  'Jurassic World Alive' Mixes 'Pokemon Go'

    Watch 'Jurassic World Alive' Trailer For 'Pokemon Go' Take On 'Jurassic World' (EXCLUSIVE)

  High School Esports Adds 'Fortnite' League

    High School Esports League Adds Free Agent System, ‘Fortnite’ Summer League

