Niantic Adding PvP To ‘Pokémon Go’ This Year (Report)

Niantic is reportedly bringing a player vs. player mode to its popular augmented reality game “Pokémon Go.”

In an interview with Polish publication Gram, Anne Beuttenmüller, Niantic’s head of marketing for the EMEA region, said the developer is currently working on the feature and it will appear towards the end of 2018.

“We are constantly improving the elements that we have available in the game and the next thing that we want to add at the end of this year is the PvP mode,” Beuttenmüller said via a Google translation.

In addition, Niantic wants to tweak the in-game friendship and trading features it introduced in June. Right now, trainers can create Facebook-style profiles and exchange “friend codes” with each other and increase their “Friendship Level” by fighting in gyms together or exchanging gifts. Soon, Beuttenmüller said they can “segregate” their friends lists and add notes as well.

“The point is that you can have many people on your friends list and do not remember who is who,” she said. She didn’t provide details on how Niantic plans to improve trading, but she did confirm that new Pokémon will be added to the game in the future.

“Pokémon Go” recently celebrated its two-year anniversary. The AR app has made $1.8 billion in revenue since launch, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. Players spend an estimated $2 million each day, with the U.S. and Japan leading player spending. Google Play accounts for 58% of the game’s revenues, with the other 42% coming from the Apple App Store.

Niantic did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.