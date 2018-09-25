‘Pokémon Go’ Introduces New Mythical Pokémon Meltan

“Pokémon Go’s” new mystery creature is officially the Mythical Pokémon Meltan, The Pokémon Company International, Niantic, and Nintendo announced on Tuesday.

Meltan began popping up in the popular augmented reality game earlier this week with a name and power rating of “???.” It has a hexagonal nut for a head and a single eye in the center. When players caught it, it turned into the rare shapeshifting Pokémon Ditto.

If you’ve caught a Ditto in #PokemonGO recently…you might want to take a closer look! 😱 We can now confirm reports of wild Ditto transforming into the new Hex Nut Pokémon, Meltan! https://t.co/dU8Zj1uX4m pic.twitter.com/i6IrNxiIlA — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 25, 2018

Meltan is a Steel-type Pokémon with a body made mostly of liquid metal, The Pokémon Company said. It can use its liquid arms and legs to corrode metal and absorb it into its body. It also generates electricity from the metal it absorbs and uses it as an energy source or as an attack it fires from its eye.

“Pokémon Go” is somehow key to meeting Meltan in “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!” Those games come out exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16. Although no one is providing details at the moment, it’s possible players will need to help Professor Willow research Meltan in “Pokémon Go” to unlock it in “Let’s Go.”

“Updates will be provided as more is discovered about this mysterious Mythical Pokémon,” The Pokémon Company said.

“Pokémon Go” launched in July 2016 and quickly became a gaming phenomenon. It made close to $400 million in less than two months, according to Apptopia. As a comparison, the mobile version of “Fortnite” (available on iOS only at the time) generated $50 million in the same amount of time. Players have now spent an estimated $2 billion through in-app purchases since launch.