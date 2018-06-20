‘Pokemon Go’ Dispute Over ‘Stolen’ Gym Ends in Father-Son Brawl

Two Missouri men are charged with assault after beating up a “Pokemon Go” competitor who accused them of cheating, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

71-year-old Robert Matteuzzi and his son, 31-year-old Angelo Matteuzzi, each face one count of assault in the third degree after attacking the victim in the Kirkwood Park area of St. Louis on Tuesday.

In the popular mobile game, users can battle each other for control of virtual gyms by assigning a Pokemon to them to battle it out with any approaching competitors. The unidentified victim reportedly believed that the Matteuzzis had cheated after they “stole” his gym, and threw a Gatorade bottle into their car in retaliation.

In response, Robert Matteuzzi located the victim and pelted the Gatorade bottle back at him, which sparked a fight between all three men.

Police were able to charge the two with assault after a bystander captured video of the victim being held down by the elder Matteuzzi as his son brutally hit the victim repeatedly, resulting in multiple cuts, an eye injury, and a broken finger tip, according to the police report.

This is not the first time “Pokemon Go” has been involved in some negative press coverage for players. In May, a father in Paris left his toddler unattended, and the child was found dangling four stories from the apartment complex’s balcony before being saved by a bystander. The father was reportedly playing “Pokemon Go” as his child’s life was in danger.

In happier news, “Pokemon Go” recently reached 800 million downloads. Let’s just hope the majority are playing responsibly.