Here’s When the Next Three ‘Pokemon Go’ Community Days Are Planned

Niantic detailed “Pokémon Go’s” next three community days, and confirmed September’s featured Pokémon.

The Community Days are scheduled for Sept. 22, Oct. 21, and Nov. 10 respectively, with September’s special day set to star a Grass-type Chikorita.

Although Chikorita isn’t particularly strong in battle, it can be helpful if you need a grass-type and have Chikorita evolved to its final form, Meganium.

As yet, there’s no word on what special move will be available for Chikorita, but we do know now that from 2pm to 5pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 22, you’ll get triple experience points and three-hour lures, too.

“Get out and play together in your local community parks on Pokémon Go Community Day,” states an update on the official Pokémon Go website. “For just a few hours each month, you can encounter a special Pokémon in the wild. During these hours, there’s a chance to learn a previously unavailable move for that Pokémon or its evolution, as well as earn some Community Day bonuses.

“Celebrate what it means to be a part of the Pokémon Go community and make new friends along the way!”

