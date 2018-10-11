You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Pokemon Go’ Made Almost $85 Million Last Month

Liz's Most Recent Stories

CREDIT: Niantic Labs

Niantic Labs’ hit augmented reality game “Pokemon Go” pulled in $84.8 million USD in September, according to a report from market intelligence provider Sensor Tower released Wednesday.

The free-to-play game has optional in-app purchases enabled that are giving Niantic a steady payday, as the game is estimated to have a global gross revenue of $2.01 billion since its release in 2016.

September also marked an increase in downloads, as “Pokemon Go” was downloaded 8.86 million times last month, worldwide. This makes September the strongest month yet for the app this year, and  “represents a 100 percent increase year-over-year compared to September 2017,” according to Sensor Tower. This is also a respectable portion of the game’s lifetime 522 million downloads thus far.

“Pokemon Go’s” popularity doesn’t appear to be dwindling anytime soon, and may even increase further with the release of “Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee!” exclusively for the Nintendo Switch next month. Both games will also be available as part of a new Switch console bundle, also releasing Nov. 16.

In terms of mobile gaming market, “Pokemon Go” is an absolute juggernaut. The game holds the record for being the fastest mobile game to reach $300 million in revenue, in only 113 days, according to a report released last Friday by Sensor Tower. For comparison, the incredibly popular “Fortnite” took 200 days to reach the same milestone.

