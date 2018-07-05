PlayStation’s Mid-Year Sale is Live Now, Deals Up to 60 Percent Off For PlayStation Plus Members

PlayStation’s Mid-Year Sale is going on now, with a collection of over 750 games discounted up to 50 percent off. PlayStation Plus members get 60 percent off of games on sale, as the promotion wears on for the next two weeks through July 17. All titles are available via the PlayStation Store, with special collections like the “Doom” + “Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus” Bundle and “Battlefield 1” & “Titanfall 2” Ultimate Bundle currently up for grabs, going for $27.99 and $26.39 respectively, for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

There’s an extremely broad selection of titles on sale, ranging from triple-A titles like “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” “Assassin’s Creed Origins,” and “Far Cry 5” to indie darlings such as “Doki Doki Universe,” “Detention,” “Crypt of the Necrodancer,” and “Clustertruck.” Whether you enjoy first-person shooters, role-playing games, or arcade titles, there’s a game on sale to fit your needs.

Here’s a selection of just some of the highlights you can snag during the next two weeks, all well worth investing in even if you only plan to beef up your PlayStation collection and let your digital purchases languish until time to clean out your backlog. All listings refer to PlayStation Plus subscribers’ sale prices.

“Assassin’s Creed Origins” – $29.99

“BioShock: The Collection” – $19.79

“Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Collection” – $2.99

“Dishonored 2” – $19.99

“Doom” – $14.99

“Fallout 4” – $14.99

“Outlast 2” – $8.99

“Prey” – $14.99

“Rez Infinite” – $17.99

“Star Wars Battlefront II” – $17.99

“The Order: 1886” – $3.99

“The Witcher 3: Complete Edition” – $19.99

“Tomb Raider Definitive Edition” – $3.99

“Until Dawn” – $4.99

“Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus” – $23.99

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PS Vita, and PSP titles are included in the sale, as well as a wide selection of SD and HD movies. Newer films such as “Black Panther,” “Dunkirk,” “Batman Ninja,” and “Thor: Ragnarok” are on offer as well as classics such as “Blade Runner” and “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

The Mid-Year Sale is one of Sony’s biggest price-cutting events of the year, with deals comparable to that of what we typically see during its flash and holiday events. For a full list of what’s on offer, ready your wallet and check the official PlayStation Blog announcement to see what’s available.