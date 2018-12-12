PlayStation Store Kicks Off Five Weeks of Savings Sale

The PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale is hosting five weeks of special deals on PlayStation titles running through the new year.

PlayStation owners can now peruse a lengthy lineup of games going on sale for the holidays, like “Hitman 2,” the “Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle,” “Grand Theft Auto V,” and a smattering of others. PlayStation Plus members get a percentage off of the sale prices, as usual, which brings a large number of games down to some enticing prices.

Games like “Battlefield 1” is on sale, for example, for just $5.99 and “Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition” is going for $17.99. The “Batman: Arkham Collection” is on sale as well, including a special “Battlefield Bundle,” both less than $20. There’s a series of DLC items included too, such as those from “Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain” and a smattering of others.

PlayStation 3, PS Vita, and PSP titles are also included in the mix, with a wide selection of deals to choose from. The complete list can be found via the official PlayStation Blog. Week 1 of the sale is poised to end by Dec. 18 at 8 AM PT, with additional deals to come as the five weeks of deals lasts throughout the holiday season. There’s no word on which games will be swapped out for the next round of sales, but those interested in buying these games will want to act quickly, as the sale is live now.