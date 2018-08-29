Complete Guide to PlayStation at PAX West 2018

PAX West 2018 is nearly upon us. The annual gaming convention takes place Friday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 3 at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. Sony will be there and it’s bringing the latest PS4 and PSVR titles.

Media Molecule’s “Dreams” will be playable for the first time this weekend. This upcoming sandbox game from the creators of “Little Big Planet” lets players create and share content. The demo lets players journey through various unique levels.

“Spelunky 2” will also be playable for the first time during PAX. Developer Mossmouth released a new gameplay trailer on Wednesday, highlighting the sequel’s new co-op, rideable mounts, and liquid physics.

Here’s a full list of the demos appearing at PAX West 2018, according to the PlayStation Blog:

PS4 Pro

“Divinity 2”

“Dreams”

“Falcon Age”

“FIFA ’19”

“Heaven’s Vault”

“Hong Kong Massacre”

“Kingdom Hearts III”

“Luna”

“Mark of the Ninja Remastered”

“Marvel’s Spider-Man”

“Omen of Sorrow”

“Shakedown Hawaii”

“Spelunky 2”

“Spyro Reignited Trilogy”

“Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition”

“Tetris Effect”

“The Forest”

“The Gardens Between”

“Trover Saves the Universe”

PSVR

“Astro Bot Rescue Mission”

“Beat Saber”

“Blood & Truth”

“Creed: Rise to Glory”

“Evasion”

“Firewall Zero Hour”

“Tetris Effect”

“Trover Saves the Universe”

Sony members will appear in a number of panels during the show. The Media Molecule Game Jam takes place on Saturday, Sept. 1 from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Media outlet VG247 is holding a talk called “500 Million and Counting: So What Makes the PlayStation So Special?” on Friday, Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. in the Sandworm Theater.