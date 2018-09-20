You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

PlayStation Now Offers PS4, PS2 Game Downloads

Sony has rolled out a new download feature for PlayStation Now users that allows most PS4 and PS2 titles to be played offline.

“Almost all” PlayStation 4 games included with the service, such as “Until Dawn,” “Bloodborne,” and “God of War 3 Remastered” will be available for players to download, as well as the PS Now offerings of PlayStation 2 classics that have been given the remaster treatment for PlayStation 4.

These downloaded games will support any microtransactions and add-ons subscribers have purchased, and a PlayStation Plus membership is not required for game that utilize online multiplayer with PS Now. What’s more, if you already began a game via PS Now streaming mode and want to transfer to a local game, you can now do so via PS Now cloud save file transfer, which does require a PlayStation Plus membership.

This feature is now beginning to roll out gradually to PS Now subscribers, so if it hasn’t already landed, wait a while as it continues to reach others’ systems, according to the official PlayStation Blog post. You will need to connect your PlayStation 4 console to the internet every few days or so, however, to keep your PS Now subscription verified. This applies to users who have decided to only play with downloaded titles, so it’s important to ensure that the console you’re playing on isn’t relegated to offline status.

PlayStation Now subscriptions are currently $9.99 for the first month for new subscribers, with a full year going for $99.99. PlayStation Plus members can pick up 3 months for $29.99, discounted from the normal rate of $44.99. The service allows a wide selection of games, much like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, for players to play as much as they want at no extra charge.

