PlayStation Network Experiencing Widespread Outages

PlayStation Network is experiencing widespread outages as of this writing Tuesday afternoon, impacting a large number of PlayStation users, according to the official PlayStation Network Service Status page.

“You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features,” according to the PSN status page. The company added that a fix is currently in progress. “Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

The unplanned outage is affecting all PlayStation Network features, including games, messaging, videos, account management, and various other facets of the experience. While some users have taken to Twitter professing they can’t log into their profiles or launch particular games, others seem to be relatively unaffected by the downtime.

Some users may have difficulty authenticating licenses for digital purchases, finding online games in multiplayer titles such as the recently-released “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4,” or streaming content. PlayStation services such as PlayStation Now and PlayStation Vue also seem to be affected.

This outage comes hot on the heels of a recent system-crashing message glitch affecting some players, in which a corrupted message being sent to certain accounts was sending PlayStation systems into a crash loop. This issue has been confirmed as “easily” corrected by the UK PlayStation Twitter account, pushing a hard reset as a fix for those affected.

