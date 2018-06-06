A Guide to PlayStation E3 Events

With E3 now days away, here’s a guide of what to expect for PlayStation at this year’s expo.

Pre-Show: PlayStation’s Countdown to E3
Sony is starting the E3 festivities early with its Countdown to E3 event, in which it makes a new announcement each morning, 8 a.m. PT on the PlayStation Live site and its official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.

The first announcement, the upcoming release of “Tetris Effect” for PS4, took place Wednesday morning with more game announcements set for the next four days leading up to its official showcase.

Monday, June 11, 6 p.m. PT: PlayStation E3 Showcase
Shawn Layden, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, has confirmed that “The Last of Us Part II,” “Death Stranding,” “Ghost of Tsushima,” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man” will be among the titles showcased in this year’s presentation.

The show will be broadcast live on the PlayStation site as well as its official Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook pages.

Limited theaters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile will also be screening the showcase under the title the PlayStation E3 Experience.

PlayStation Live From E3 2018
Attendees of E3 can visit the PlayStation booth to demo upcoming titles. Due to limited space, E3 attendees are encouraged to download the Experience PlayStation mobile app, available for iOS and Android, to RSVP for select demos.

For those who can’t attend, PlayStation representatives Justin Massongill, Sid Shuman, Ryan Clements, Meredith Molinari, Ramone Russell, and Hollie Bennett will be hosting the broadcast of the showfloor activities. Viewers can expect to see gameplay and developer interviews for more than 30 upcoming titles — some known and others unannounced.

Day one of PlayStation Live will stream Tuesday, June 12, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT.

Day two will stream Wednesday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

PlayStation Merch Tent and DJ sessions (ongoing)
Attendees looking to snag some PlayStation-branded items can go to the merch tent set up in Los Angeles Convention Center’s West Hall — no badge is required and cash is not accepted. Rick Trainor, Classixx, RAC, and Cray will also be performing sets in this area.

