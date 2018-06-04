Sony Teases Game Announcements Leading Up To E3

Sony is holding its big E3 2018 press conference on Monday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, but it also plans to share plenty of announcements before then.

Starting this Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT, Sony will stream new game announcements and updates each day leading up to its E3 presser, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog. It will kick things off by revealing a new PS4 game with PS VR support. On Thursday, it will announce the release date for an upcoming title (“Death Stranding” perhaps? Or maybe even “The Last of Us 2”?). It will announce another new PS4 game on Friday and a new PS VR game on Saturday. On Sunday, it will wrap things up with a look at an “eagerly anticipated” game coming to PS VR.

Sony sold about 19 million PlayStation 4 consoles in fiscal 2017, down from 20 million the previous year, according to its annual report. It now expects to sell 16 million consoles this year. Despite the slow decline of its hardware sales, Sony said the number of games sold for the system jumped to about 247 million. Nearly a third of them were digital downloads. The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers has also increased to 34.2 million, up from 26.4 million the previous year. With over 73 million PlayStation 4s in total out in the wild, Sony is undoubtedly the biggest console maker this generation, and it will be interesting to see what it brings to E3 next week.

Anyone who wants to watch PlayStation’s “Countdown to E3” and tune in on live.playstation.com, Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.