Sony Teases Game Announcements Leading Up To E3

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Sony

Sony is holding its big E3 2018 press conference on Monday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, but it also plans to share plenty of announcements before then.

Starting this Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT, Sony will stream new game announcements and updates each day leading up to its E3 presser, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog. It will kick things off by revealing a new PS4 game with PS VR support. On Thursday, it will announce the release date for an upcoming title (“Death Stranding” perhaps? Or maybe even “The Last of Us 2”?). It will announce another new PS4 game on Friday and a new PS VR game on Saturday. On Sunday, it will wrap things up with a look at an “eagerly anticipated” game coming to PS VR.

Sony sold about 19 million PlayStation 4 consoles in fiscal 2017, down from 20 million the previous year, according to its annual report. It now expects to sell 16 million consoles this year. Despite the slow decline of its hardware sales, Sony said the number of games sold for the system jumped to about 247 million. Nearly a third of them were digital downloads. The number of PlayStation Plus subscribers has also increased to 34.2 million, up from 26.4 million the previous year. With over 73 million PlayStation 4s in total out in the wild, Sony is undoubtedly the biggest console maker this generation, and it will be interesting to see what it brings to E3 next week.

Anyone who wants to watch PlayStation’s “Countdown to E3” and tune in on live.playstation.com, Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

Popular on Variety

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More Gaming

  • ‘State of Decay 2’ Gets Bug-Killing

    ‘State of Decay 2’ Gets Bug-Killing Patch 1.2, Hits 2 Million Player Mark

    Sony is holding its big E3 2018 press conference on Monday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, but it also plans to share plenty of announcements before then. Starting this Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT, Sony will stream new game announcements and updates each day leading up to its E3 presser, according to a post […]

  • Sony Teases New Game Announcements Leading

    Sony Teases Game Announcements Leading Up To E3

    Sony is holding its big E3 2018 press conference on Monday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, but it also plans to share plenty of announcements before then. Starting this Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT, Sony will stream new game announcements and updates each day leading up to its E3 presser, according to a post […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Special and

    'Red Dead Redemption 2' Special Editions Announced

    Sony is holding its big E3 2018 press conference on Monday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, but it also plans to share plenty of announcements before then. Starting this Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT, Sony will stream new game announcements and updates each day leading up to its E3 presser, according to a post […]

  • Ninja, Marshmello to Appear on 'YouTube

    Ninja, Marshmello to Appear on 'YouTube Live at E3'

    Sony is holding its big E3 2018 press conference on Monday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, but it also plans to share plenty of announcements before then. Starting this Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT, Sony will stream new game announcements and updates each day leading up to its E3 presser, according to a post […]

  • Xbox One X Console Controller Front

    Microsoft to Hold Massive Xbox Sale During E3 Week

    Sony is holding its big E3 2018 press conference on Monday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, but it also plans to share plenty of announcements before then. Starting this Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT, Sony will stream new game announcements and updates each day leading up to its E3 presser, according to a post […]

  • 'Dead By Daylight' and the Video

    'Dead by Daylight' and the Art of the Video Game Scare

    Sony is holding its big E3 2018 press conference on Monday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, but it also plans to share plenty of announcements before then. Starting this Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT, Sony will stream new game announcements and updates each day leading up to its E3 presser, according to a post […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad