You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

PlayStation Black Friday 2018 Deals Deliver Massive Console, PSVR Discounts

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony

Sony is offering a sneak peek at the PlayStation deals it’s offering during Black Friday 2018 week, including a new PS4 bundle and a discount on the PlayStation VR headset. The sales will be available starting Nov. 16 in the U.S. and Nov. 22 in Canada, according to the PlayStation Blog.

The new bundle pairs a 1TB standard PS4 system and matching DualShock 4 controller with a physical copy of “Marvel’s Spider-Man” from Insomniac Games. It costs $200 USD/$260 CAN. Meanwhile, PS VR systems will cost $200 USD/$250 CAN at participating retailers during Black Friday week. That’s a $100 discount off the usual price.

PlayStation fans can also get select DualShock 4 wireless controllers for $40 USD/$50 CAN at participating retailers. They can be customized with a wide variety of colors, including the new Blue Camouflage, Berry Blue, Sunset Orange, and Copper hues Sony revealed in August.

Finally, Sony is offering discounts for 12-month subscriptions to PlayStation Plus, along with special deals on popular titles in the PlayStation Store from Nov. 16-27. Sony says subscribers can also get “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” for a great price starting today, although the sale wasn’t available on the PlayStation Store website as of this writing.

Sony expects to make record profits in fiscal 2018, largely thanks to the PlayStation console and major hits like “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and “God of War.” It predicts it will make 8.7 trillion yen (over $77 billion USD) in revenue this year, which is 100 billion yen higher than its previous forecast. It also expects to make a potentially record-breaking 870 billion yen (about $7.7 billion USD) in operating income.

Popular on Variety

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

More Gaming

  • Here's Sony's PlayStation Black Friday 2018

    PlayStation Black Friday 2018 Deals Deliver Massive Console, PSVR Discounts

    Sony is offering a sneak peek at the PlayStation deals it’s offering during Black Friday 2018 week, including a new PS4 bundle and a discount on the PlayStation VR headset. The sales will be available starting Nov. 16 in the U.S. and Nov. 22 in Canada, according to the PlayStation Blog. The new bundle pairs […]

  • Could Valve Be Working on its

    Valve May Be Working on VR 'Half-Life' Game, New VR Headset (Rumor)

    Sony is offering a sneak peek at the PlayStation deals it’s offering during Black Friday 2018 week, including a new PS4 bundle and a discount on the PlayStation VR headset. The sales will be available starting Nov. 16 in the U.S. and Nov. 22 in Canada, according to the PlayStation Blog. The new bundle pairs […]

  • 'Overkill's The Walking Dead' Shambles Mindlessly

    Video Game Review: ‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’

    Sony is offering a sneak peek at the PlayStation deals it’s offering during Black Friday 2018 week, including a new PS4 bundle and a discount on the PlayStation VR headset. The sales will be available starting Nov. 16 in the U.S. and Nov. 22 in Canada, according to the PlayStation Blog. The new bundle pairs […]

  • Sci-Fi Strategy Shooter 'Void Bastards' Coming

    Irrational Games Co-Founder Unveils Sci-Fi Strategy Shooter 'Void Bastards'

    Sony is offering a sneak peek at the PlayStation deals it’s offering during Black Friday 2018 week, including a new PS4 bundle and a discount on the PlayStation VR headset. The sales will be available starting Nov. 16 in the U.S. and Nov. 22 in Canada, according to the PlayStation Blog. The new bundle pairs […]

  • Microsoft Acquires 'The Bard's Tale' Developer

    Microsoft Acquires 'The Bard's Tale' Developer inXile Entertainment

    Sony is offering a sneak peek at the PlayStation deals it’s offering during Black Friday 2018 week, including a new PS4 bundle and a discount on the PlayStation VR headset. The sales will be available starting Nov. 16 in the U.S. and Nov. 22 in Canada, according to the PlayStation Blog. The new bundle pairs […]

  • Everything You Missed During The Microsoft

    Everything You Missed During The Microsoft X018 Event

    Sony is offering a sneak peek at the PlayStation deals it’s offering during Black Friday 2018 week, including a new PS4 bundle and a discount on the PlayStation VR headset. The sales will be available starting Nov. 16 in the U.S. and Nov. 22 in Canada, according to the PlayStation Blog. The new bundle pairs […]

  • 'Metro Exodus' Spartan Collector's Edition Unveiled

    'Metro Exodus' Spartan Collector's Edition Unveiled

    Sony is offering a sneak peek at the PlayStation deals it’s offering during Black Friday 2018 week, including a new PS4 bundle and a discount on the PlayStation VR headset. The sales will be available starting Nov. 16 in the U.S. and Nov. 22 in Canada, according to the PlayStation Blog. The new bundle pairs […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad