PlayStation Black Friday 2018 Deals Deliver Massive Console, PSVR Discounts

Sony is offering a sneak peek at the PlayStation deals it’s offering during Black Friday 2018 week, including a new PS4 bundle and a discount on the PlayStation VR headset. The sales will be available starting Nov. 16 in the U.S. and Nov. 22 in Canada, according to the PlayStation Blog.

The new bundle pairs a 1TB standard PS4 system and matching DualShock 4 controller with a physical copy of “Marvel’s Spider-Man” from Insomniac Games. It costs $200 USD/$260 CAN. Meanwhile, PS VR systems will cost $200 USD/$250 CAN at participating retailers during Black Friday week. That’s a $100 discount off the usual price.

PlayStation fans can also get select DualShock 4 wireless controllers for $40 USD/$50 CAN at participating retailers. They can be customized with a wide variety of colors, including the new Blue Camouflage, Berry Blue, Sunset Orange, and Copper hues Sony revealed in August.

Finally, Sony is offering discounts for 12-month subscriptions to PlayStation Plus, along with special deals on popular titles in the PlayStation Store from Nov. 16-27. Sony says subscribers can also get “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” for a great price starting today, although the sale wasn’t available on the PlayStation Store website as of this writing.

Sony expects to make record profits in fiscal 2018, largely thanks to the PlayStation console and major hits like “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and “God of War.” It predicts it will make 8.7 trillion yen (over $77 billion USD) in revenue this year, which is 100 billion yen higher than its previous forecast. It also expects to make a potentially record-breaking 870 billion yen (about $7.7 billion USD) in operating income.