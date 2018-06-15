PlayStation 5 Will Use AMD’s Navi GPU, Zen CPU (Report)

AMD designed its Navi graphics architecture (GPU) specifically for use in the PlayStation 5, according to “industry sources” who spoke to Forbes.

The anonymous source also said that the next generation console will use AMD’s Zen, the CPU used in Ryzen brand gaming desktops.

Not much is known about the AMD’s Navi, but it will use the 7nm process and is rumored to be created for use in the PlayStation 5. According to the source, two-thirds of the staff working on the Radeon RX Vega and other projects were diverted to work on the Navi instead, resulting in a RX Vega launch that Raja Koduri, head of Radeon Technologies Group, was quite displeased with, according to Forbes.

Sony has been relatively quiet about the next generation of consoles. With E3 earlier this month, some had speculated whether or not Sony would be revealing any new hardware, which Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Worldwide Studios’ chairman Shawn Layden promptly squashed any possibility of on the PlayStation Blogcast back in May, stating simply, “We’re going to be focusing on all of our great content that [is] coming up…there will be no new hardware announcement at E3 this year.”

Sure enough, E3 2018 revealed more details about Sony’s exclusive titles such as “The Last of Us Part II” and “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” but there was no word on the PlayStation 5.

Microsoft’s Phil Spencer, in contrast, announced that they are at work on the next generation of consoles. Yes, you read that correctly— plural.

With a whole year to go until E3 2019, it could be quite some time until Sony is ready to reveal more about the PlayStation 5. While Sony didn’t wait to announce the PlayStation 4 at E3 2013, it still seems we have some time to go before they are ready to reveal their plans. At this point, it seems likely that the PlayStation 5 won’t come out any earlier than 2019 or 2020, though Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO John Kodera did reportedly say in May that the PlayStation 4 is “entering the final phase of its life cycle.”