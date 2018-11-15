Sony Celebrates Sale of 86 Million PS4 Units as System Turns Five

Thursday marks the fifth anniversary of the PlayStation 4, which sold 86 million units since release, as revealed via the PlayStation Blog. Sony is marking the occasion with a new console bundle and some newly revealed statistics around its current-gen home console, such as the impressive note that software sales surpassed 777 million units for the PlayStation 4, as of July 2018.

Among software sales, the most downloaded PlayStation Plus games and most popular system titles lists include “Destiny 2,” “Fortnite,” and “Just Cause 3.”

The top five best-selling titles overall for PlayStation 4 are “Grand Theft Auto V,” “FIFA 17,” “FIFA 18,” “Call of Duty: Black Ops III,” and “Call of Duty: WWII.”

Sony also revealed that there’s a new “Call of Duty: Black Ops IV” PlayStation 4 bundle available on Nov. 27. The bundle includes a jet-black 1TB console with one controller and a copy of the game. The bundle will retail for $299.

The bundle appears to be a result of various “Call of Duty” installments appearing in the PlayStation 4’s list of most downloaded, best-selling, and most popular titles. Although, it has only been a month since the release of “Black Ops IV,” so the bundle still feels timely.

What’s slightly disappointing is that Sony chose not to offer a unique console for this bundle. The rarest PlayStation 4 model, the translucent blue “500 Million Limited Edition” was very much a coveted console upon its release, as only 50,000 were made. It seems like the five year anniversary of the console would have been a perfect occasion to offer up another special edition console.

For the full list of PlayStation 4 facts, check out the image below.