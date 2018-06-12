E3 Trailer: See Leon’s New Look in ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake

The remake of “Resident Evil 2” has its first official trailer which PlayStation unveiled at their E3 press conference Monday. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, […]
