You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

E3 Trailer: See Leon’s New Look in ‘Resident Evil 2’ Remake

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

The remake of “Resident Evil 2” has its first official trailer which PlayStation unveiled at their E3 press conference Monday.

This story is developing.

E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, with big news including “Battlefield V’s” new battle royale multiplayer mode. Microsoft dominated with their E3 Xbox Briefing on Sunday, and set the bar high by showing 50 upcoming titles. On Sunday, Bethesda also held their press conference, with new looks at “Fallout 76” and more.

Make sure to follow all of Variety’s E3 2018 coverage, with breaking news, original interviews and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • Sony is Offering Three 'Kingdom Hearts'

    Sony is Offering Three 'Kingdom Hearts' Games in One Convenient PS4 Bundle

    The remake of “Resident Evil 2” has its first official trailer which PlayStation unveiled at their E3 press conference Monday. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, […]

  • E3 Trailer: See Leon's New Look

    E3 Trailer: See Leon's New Look in 'Resident Evil 2' Remake

    The remake of “Resident Evil 2” has its first official trailer which PlayStation unveiled at their E3 press conference Monday. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, […]

  • Remedy's 'P7' Gets a New Name,

    Remedy's 'P7' Gets a New Name, 'Control,' And a New Trailer

    The remake of “Resident Evil 2” has its first official trailer which PlayStation unveiled at their E3 press conference Monday. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, […]

  • 'Ghost of Tsushima's' First Gameplay Footage

    'Ghost of Tsushima's' First Gameplay Footage is Gorgeous And Brutal

    The remake of “Resident Evil 2” has its first official trailer which PlayStation unveiled at their E3 press conference Monday. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, […]

  • Destiny 2: Forsaken

    'Destiny 2: Forsaken' Expansion Gets New Cinematic Trailer

    The remake of “Resident Evil 2” has its first official trailer which PlayStation unveiled at their E3 press conference Monday. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, […]

  • E3 Trailer: 'The Last of Us

    E3 Trailer: 'The Last of Us Part 2' Shows Off Stealth Gameplay

    The remake of “Resident Evil 2” has its first official trailer which PlayStation unveiled at their E3 press conference Monday. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, […]

  • E3 2018: The 7 Biggest Announcements

    E3 2018: The 7 Biggest Announcements From The Ubisoft Press Conference

    The remake of “Resident Evil 2” has its first official trailer which PlayStation unveiled at their E3 press conference Monday. This story is developing. E3 2018 is at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 12, but the press conferences with first looks at upcoming titles are happening now. EA was first up on Saturday, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad