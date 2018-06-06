Plantronics’ New Headset Lets Players Adjust Volume From the Controller

RIG 500
CREDIT: Bruce Ashley/Plantronics

Plantronics’ latest gaming headset, the RIG 500 Pro, was unveiled Tuesday and it promises to give console players control over a game’s audio without taking their hands off their controllers.

The officially licensed Xbox and PlayStation editions of the RIG 500 Pro come with a patent-pending 3.5 mm connector with integrated volume control for wireless game controllers. This lets the player adjust volume directly from the controller without lifting their hands. PC models have an inline volume slider.

Plantronics said the RIG 500 Pro is also the first headset to feature an exoskeleton earcup designed with isolated inner acoustic chambers to reduce distortion. Meanwhile, premium 50 mm drivers promise to deliver wide-range frequency response and dual-material ear cushions provide noise reduction.

“The new RIG 500 Pro Series takes the innovative modular design of the RIG 500 to the next level,” said Plantronics director of gaming products Jack Reynolds in a press release. “And it continues the impressive number of firsts we’ve brought to competitive gamers, including the first VR-focused headsets, Dolby Atmos activation and now, the RIG Game Audio Dial for Xbox One and PS4 wireless controllers.”

The RIG 500 Pro series is available now on Plantronics.com and at major retailers. It comes in HX, HS, and Esports editions for the following retail prices:

RIG 500 PRO HX, officially licensed for Xbox One: $79.99
RIG 500 PRO HS, officially licensed for PS4: $79.99
RIG 500 PRO, which comes with a metal headband with inline volume cable for PC: $99.99
RIG 500 PRO Esports Edition, which is specifically designed for the rigors of competition with a die-cast metal frame and headband: $149.99

