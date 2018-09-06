Pearl Abyss To Acquire ‘EVE Online’ Developer CCP Games

Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” plans to acquire “EVE Online” creator CCP Games, it announced on Thursday.

CCP Games will continue to operate independently as a developer with studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, Pearl Abyss said, but it will also bring its development and publishing expertise to Pearl Abyss’ current and future projects.

“We are thrilled to have CCP Games join our team as ‘Black Desert Online’ continues to branch out globally,” said Pearl Abyss CEO Robin Jung. “CCP is a seasoned publisher with over 15 years of digital distribution experience and know-how. They have done an incredible job of engaging and maintaining their playerbase, which we aim to learn from and hope to integrate natively into Pearl Abyss’ general practices across all our games. I am confident CCP’s reputable IP and expertise in global publishing will help reaffirm our company’s dedication to developing and servicing the world’s best MMORPGs.”

CCP Games’ “EVE Online” is a popular sci-fi MMO that first launched in 2003. It’s well-known for its sense of scale and the political machinations of its players. One battle involving thousands of ships in a single star system reportedly took 21 hours to complete and cost up to $330,000 in real-life currency. Dubbed “The Bloodbath of B-R5RB,” it’s now considered one of the largest and most expensive battles in video game history.

Related ‘Black Desert Online’ Brings High Fantasy MMORPG Action to Xbox One CCP Games Raises $30 Million For VR Game Development

“As lead investor in CCP for over 13 years alongside General Catalyst and NEA, we’ve seen CCP go from being a few dozen people strong to employing hundreds all over the world, with an ever-increasing customer base and multiple titles,” said Birgir Már Ragnarsson of Novator Partners and Chairman of CCP. “CEO Hilmar V. Pétursson and his dedicated team have built a company that Novator and its partners are proud to hand over to Pearl Abyss and we wish them the best of luck in their future ventures.”

“Black Desert Online” launched in Korea in 2014 and was praised at the time for its beautiful graphics and sandbox gameplay. A mobile version launched in the first half of 2018 and saw record sales in Korea. Pearl Abyss is now planning a global launch for the mobile title in 2019.