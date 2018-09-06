Pearl Abyss To Acquire ‘EVE Online’ Developer CCP Games

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: CCP Games

Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” plans to acquire “EVE Online” creator CCP Games, it announced on Thursday.

CCP Games will continue to operate independently as a developer with studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, Pearl Abyss said, but it will also bring its development and publishing expertise to Pearl Abyss’ current and future projects.

“We are thrilled to have CCP Games join our team as ‘Black Desert Online’ continues to branch out globally,” said Pearl Abyss CEO Robin Jung. “CCP is a seasoned publisher with over 15 years of digital distribution experience and know-how. They have done an incredible job of engaging and maintaining their playerbase, which we aim to learn from and hope to integrate natively into Pearl Abyss’ general practices across all our games. I am confident CCP’s reputable IP and expertise in global publishing will help reaffirm our company’s dedication to developing and servicing the world’s best MMORPGs.”

CCP Games’ “EVE Online” is a popular sci-fi MMO that first launched in 2003. It’s well-known for its sense of scale and the political machinations of its players. One battle involving thousands of ships in a single star system reportedly took 21 hours to complete and cost up to $330,000 in real-life currency. Dubbed “The Bloodbath of B-R5RB,” it’s now considered one of the largest and most expensive battles in video game history.

Related

“As lead investor in CCP for over 13 years alongside General Catalyst and NEA, we’ve seen CCP go from being a few dozen people strong to employing hundreds all over the world, with an ever-increasing customer base and multiple titles,” said Birgir Már Ragnarsson of Novator Partners and Chairman of CCP. “CEO Hilmar V. Pétursson and his dedicated team have built a company that Novator and its partners are proud to hand over to Pearl Abyss and we wish them the best of luck in their future ventures.”

“Black Desert Online” launched in Korea in 2014 and was praised at the time for its beautiful graphics and sandbox gameplay. A mobile version launched in the first half of 2018 and saw record sales in Korea. Pearl Abyss is now planning a global launch for the mobile title in 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Gaming

  • Pearl Abyss To Acquire 'EVE Online'

    Pearl Abyss To Acquire 'EVE Online' Developer CCP Games

    Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” plans to acquire “EVE Online” creator CCP Games, it announced on Thursday. CCP Games will continue to operate independently as a developer with studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, Pearl Abyss said, but it will also bring its development […]

  • This aerial photo shows houses destroyed

    Nintendo Direct Delayed Following Earthquake

    Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” plans to acquire “EVE Online” creator CCP Games, it announced on Thursday. CCP Games will continue to operate independently as a developer with studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, Pearl Abyss said, but it will also bring its development […]

  • EA to Livestream a Tribute for

    EA to Livestream Tribute for Jacksonville Shooting Victims Thursday

    Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” plans to acquire “EVE Online” creator CCP Games, it announced on Thursday. CCP Games will continue to operate independently as a developer with studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, Pearl Abyss said, but it will also bring its development […]

  • Here's Your First Glimpse of the

    Here's Your First Glimpse of the 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Blackout Map

    Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” plans to acquire “EVE Online” creator CCP Games, it announced on Thursday. CCP Games will continue to operate independently as a developer with studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, Pearl Abyss said, but it will also bring its development […]

  • tencent logo

    Tencent Suspends Community Manager After Sexual Harassment Claims

    Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” plans to acquire “EVE Online” creator CCP Games, it announced on Thursday. CCP Games will continue to operate independently as a developer with studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, Pearl Abyss said, but it will also bring its development […]

  • 'PUBG' Adds Training Mode, New Rewards

    'PUBG' Adds Training Mode, New Rewards System

    Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” plans to acquire “EVE Online” creator CCP Games, it announced on Thursday. CCP Games will continue to operate independently as a developer with studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, Pearl Abyss said, but it will also bring its development […]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo To Hold Switch, 3DS-Focused Direct On Thursday

    Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the successful massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” plans to acquire “EVE Online” creator CCP Games, it announced on Thursday. CCP Games will continue to operate independently as a developer with studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, Pearl Abyss said, but it will also bring its development […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad