Pearl Abyss Opens First North American Office in California

Pearl Abyss, the Korean developer behind the massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Black Desert Online,” is expanding its operations and opening its first North American office, it announced on Wednesday.

The new office is located in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Although multiple cities were considered over a six-month period, Pearl Abyss said it ultimately chose Onni Group’s Manhattan Beach Towers because of its prime location, the quality of the building, and the quality of amenities next door at the Manhattan Beach Mall.

“The Manhattan Beach office will serve as an important regional office for Pearl Abyss’ continuing growth and success, and our self-publishing efforts in the western market,” said Pearl Abyss senior vice president Jeonghee Jin in a press release. “We have a large roster of talent to draw from in the Los Angeles area and look forward to the next phase of our growth in the global market.”

This news comes after Pearl Abyss recently announced it’s acquired CCP Games, the creators of the popular sci-fi MMORPG “EVE Online.” CCP Games continues to operate independently as a developer, with studios in Reykjavik, London, and Shanghai, but it will reportedly integrate its extensive development and publishing expertise into Pearl Abyss’ operations on all current and future projects.

Pearl Abyss was founded in 2010 and released “Black Desert Online” four years later. The game — known for its gorgeous visuals and sandbox style gameplay — has launched in over 100 countries and reportedly draws more than 10 million users globally. It’s expected to come to consoles sometime in 2019. The developer is also currently working on two new unannounced projects.