Study: Almost Half of Women Streamers Don’t Get Paid For Content

People are willing to spend large amounts of money supporting their favorite streamers on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, but more can be done to support women streamers, according to a new study from Paypal and market intelligence company SuperData.

Esports and livestreaming are the two fastest-growing forms of gaming video content in terms of viewership, Paypal said on Tuesday. More than a third (34%) of U.S. viewers said they spent $50 or more over the last three months. But, 47% of women content creators in the U.S. (and 43% globally) say they don’t get paid for their efforts. The U.S. had the largest gender pay gap out of the countries surveyed, where only 24% of men said they don’t get paid.

The study also found U.S. streamers on sites like Twitch are roughly as influential as traditional games journalists when it comes to purchasing intent (15% vs. 16%, respectively). But, YouTubers have them both beat — 27% of people surveyed were more likely to make a purchase based on their recommendations. Younger gamers are far more likely to trust YouTubers, Paypal said.

Steam is a popular storefront among Millennials globally (31%), the study found, while 45% of U.S. respondents picked GameStop as their favorite. Physical, established retailers are still revered by a significant amount of people despite the growth of digital gaming, Paypal said.

The study was conducted by SuperData across 25 markets and approx. 25,000 consumers globally between February and March 2018, Paypal said. Gaming accounts for more than $12 billion of its total payment volume globally, a more than 23% increase over the previous year.

  • Study: Almost Half of Women Streamers

    Study: Almost Half of Women Streamers Don't Get Paid For Content

  • Cloud Imperium Releases $27,000 Legatus Pack

    Cloud Imperium Releases $27,000 Legatus Pack for ‘Star Citizen’

  • 'Pokémon Go' Reaches 800 Million Downloads

    'Pokemon Go' Reaches 800 Million Downloads

  • Interactive Gaming Ventures logo

    Interactive Gaming Ventures and Epic Games to Fund Indies Using Unreal Engine 4

  • 'PUBG' vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explainer

    'PUBG' vs. 'Fortnite' Feud Explained

  • 'Lego DC Super-Villains' Hits Oct. 16

    'Lego DC Super-Villains' Drops in October

  • Independent UK Studio Rebellion Announces New

    Independent U.K. Studio Rebellion Announces New VR Game ‘Arca’s Path’

