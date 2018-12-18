Former ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Creative Director on Lure of Open World Games (Watch)

Patrice Desilets was at the Game Awards earlier this month to show off the first gameplay for his new studio’s new game “Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey.” Variety caught up with him to briefly discuss the upcoming game and the exploding growth of the open world game.

Desilets has an interesting history with open world games. After spending some time at Ubisoft working on “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time,” Desilets became the creative director for “Assassins Creed,” “Assassin’s Creed II,” and “Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood.” He left the company in 2010 and a year later joined THQ as the creative director for its Montreal studio. While there, he worked on “1666: Amsterdam,” until THQ went under in 2013. He returned to Ubisoft that year, but left shortly thereafter, eventually winning back the rights to his “Amsterdam” property.k

Panache Digital Games, Desilets new studio, has been working on “Ancestors” since 2014. In his interview earlier this month, he talked about what fans of his work might be expecting from him and how long until the game, which is being developed by a team of 50, comes out. He showed off some new video for the game during the Game awards.

You can watch the interview below.