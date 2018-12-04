‘Overwatch’s’ Winter Wonderland 2018 Seasonal Event Starts Dec. 11

“Overwatch’s” Winter Wonderland 2018 seasonal event returns on Tuesday, Dec. 11, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced on Tuesday.

The amusement park-themed map Blizzard World is getting a holiday makeover, according to a brief teaser clip posted to Twitter. Blizzard told Variety it will do skin reveals throughout the week leading up to the event’s launch.

Snow off your holiday spirit! ☃️ Overwatch Winter Wonderland returns December 11. pic.twitter.com/ZDkz80h8Ts — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 4, 2018

Of course, it wouldn’t be a seasonal “Overwatch” event without new cosmetics. Last year, Blizzard released about 19 holiday-themed skins for characters like Ana, Lucio, Sombra, and more. The game’s newest hero, Ashe, will likely get a seasonal legendary skin this year. Junkrat could also get one based on the Rat King from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” according to Dexerto. As usual, all of the previous Winter Wonderland cosmetics will likely once again be available in loot boxes during the event.

Last year’s Winter Wonderland, which ran from Dec. 12-Jan. 1, also introduced a new brawl called Yeti Hunter. It was a 5v1 match where a team of powered up Meis tried to eliminate one angry Winston, and vice versa. The 2017 event also brought back Mei’s Snowball Offensive from the previous year and introduced over 50 seasonal items.

There’s a good chance we won’t see a new game mode this year, however. Back in October, “Overwatch” game director Jeff Kaplan said the team was hitting pause on creating new seasonal brawls. It brought back Junkenstein’s Revenge for Halloween, but added a few more playable heroes. Similarly, Blizzard might choose to expand Yeti Hunter rather than launch an entirely new game mode.

Winter Wonderland 2018 ends on Jan. 2.