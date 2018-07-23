Reaper’s Shotgun Is The First Official ‘Overwatch’ Nerf Toy

Blizzard Entertainment and Nerf are teaming up to create a line of “Overwatch” accessories and they’re starting with Reaper’s Hellfire shotguns.

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con got a sneak peek of the new Nerf Rival Overwatch Reaper Wight Edition blaster last weekend. The fully functional toy comes with a spring-action mechanism, a ready indicator, and a safety lock. All “Overwatch” Nerf Rival guns will come with custom rounds bearing the game’s logo and a specific color. The Reaper blaster holds eight rounds that can reportedly be propelled up to 90 feet per second.

Blizzard first teased the new Nerf line on Twitter in May. This latest partnership is part of an ongoing effort by publisher Activision Blizzard to launch a robust merchandising program around its popular online hero shooter, which currently has a player base of 40 million. It also recently launched an exclusive Uniqlo apparel line, it’s working with Lego to create a line of “Overwatch” sets, and it’s looking for partners to create esports apparel for the Call of Duty World League, MLG Network, and Overwatch League. It’s even reportedly working on an “Overwatch”-themed cookbook. If there’s no Zenyatta orb cookies recipe, I’ll be very disappointed.

People have been making their own replica “Overwatch” guns since the game launched in 2016, but they’ll have to wait until 2019 to get their hands on the Nerf version. There’s no word yet on which weapons will get the Nerf treatment after Reaper’s shotguns. A Mercy wand that shoots “healing” rounds would be pretty sweet, though.