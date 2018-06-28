‘Overwatch’s’ New Hero Appears to be a Hamster in a ‘Star Wars’ Droid

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster?

You can see the full tweet below revealing the absolutely cuddly hero.

The teases for this new hero started last week and I expect while we’re getting a look at the hamster this morning, we’re going to be getting more details in the coming hours. Word is that the hero will be playable on the test build this afternoon.

This will be the game’s twenty-eighth hero.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • Black Panther Heading To 'Marvel Powers

    Black Panther Heading To 'Marvel Powers United VR' For July Launch

    We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]

  • Oculus Rift

    Judge Halves $500M Payout In Facebook ZeniMax Lawsuit

    We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]

  • 'Overwatch's' New Hero Appears to be

    'Overwatch's' New Hero Appears to be a Hamster in a 'Star Wars' Droid

    We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    ‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 9 Challenges Guide

    We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]

  • New ‘Halo’ Novel Picks Up Where

    New ‘Halo’ Novel Picks Up Where ‘Halo 5: Guardians’ Left Off

    We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]

  • 'Too Many Cooks,' 'Final Deployment 4'

    'Too Many Cooks,' 'Final Deployment 4' Creators on Commentary Behind Spoof

    We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad