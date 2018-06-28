‘Overwatch’s’ New Hero Appears to be a Hamster in a ‘Star Wars’ Droid

We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster?

You can see the full tweet below revealing the absolutely cuddly hero.

The teases for this new hero started last week and I expect while we’re getting a look at the hamster this morning, we’re going to be getting more details in the coming hours. Word is that the hero will be playable on the test build this afternoon.

This will be the game’s twenty-eighth hero.