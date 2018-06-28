‘Overwatch’s’ New Hero Appears to be a Hamster in a ‘Star Wars’ Droid

We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster?
You can see the full tweet below revealing the absolutely cuddly hero.
The teases for this new hero started last week and I expect while we’re getting a look at the hamster this morning, we’re going to be getting more details in the coming hours. Word is that the hero will be playable on the test build this afternoon.
This will be the game’s twenty-eighth hero.
Popular on Variety
Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe
Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade
Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color
Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)
Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?
Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec
Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image
Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)
Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans
We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]
We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]
We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]
We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]
We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]
We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]
We don’t know a lot about the latest “Overwatch” hero just unveiled by Blizzard other than that he travels around in a rolling ball of death that looks an awful lot like some of the war droids in “Star Wars” and that he’s an incredibly adorable … hamster? You can see the full tweet below […]