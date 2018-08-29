Earn Some D.Va-Themed Loot in the ‘Overwatch’ Nano Cola Challenge

Blizzard launched a new “Overwatch” event on Tuesday focusing on everyone’s favorite Korean pro gamer-turned-mecha pilot, D.Va.

From now until Sept. 10, “Overwatch” players can unlock brand-new D.Va sprays, a new icon, and a new Nano Cola D.Va epic skin based on the character’s recent “Shooting Star” animated short. They can earn the new rewards by winning matches in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade. The items are a bonus on top of the normal Arcade rewards, Blizzard said.

Additionally, Blizzard is partnering with a variety of content creators on Twitch to give away more cosmetics. “Overwatch” fans who tune in to the broadcasters while they’re playing the game between now and Sept. 10 can earn eight D.Va Nano Cola Challenge sprays. They must link their Blizzard accounts to their Twitch accounts to be eligible for the rewards. The full list of participating channels and their schedules are below:

  • Mirage — Aug. 29 (04:00-11:00 PDT)
  • Fran — Aug. 30 (12:00 – 17:00 PDT)
  • Anak — Aug. 31 (07:00 – 15:00 PDT)
  • Afiz — Sept. 1 (07:00 – 13:00 PDT)
  • Tyr0din — Sept. 2 (16:00 PDT)
  • Zondalol — Sept. 3 (00:00 – 7:00 PDT)
  • Cooruja — Sept. 4 (05:00 – 9:00 PDT)
  • Kimjaewon — Sept. 5 (02:00 – 8:00 PDT)
  • esl_degun — Sept. 6 (09:00 – 15:00 PDT)
  • NadiaCala — Sept. 7 (11:00 – 16:00 PDT)
  • Kephrii — Sept. 8 (17:00 – 23:00 PDT)
  • Valkia — Sept. 9 (05:00 – 13:00 PDT)
  • AimBotCalvin — Sept. 10 (16:00 – 22:00 PDT)

“Overwatch’s” latest map, Busan, is currently on the game’s public test realm. It’s a control-style map with three distinct areas — the Sanctuary, Downtown, and the MEKA Base. Teams battle to hold each of the three locations and establish complete control of the city. Blizzard hasn’t said yet when it will go live in-game.

