You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Overwatch’ Dev Busts Some Myths About Its Matchmaking

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Overwatch Retribution
CREDIT: Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment’s online hero shooter “Overwatch” is a team game, but some people are reluctant to join up with others, especially in competitive play. Getting curb stomped by a coordinated team when you’re a solo player stuck with randos who refuse to gel is not fun (yes, I’m talking from experience). So, with a new Looking For Group feature on the horizon, “Overwatch” developer Scott Mercer is busting some matchmaking myths over on the game’s forums.

“There are a lot of misconceptions about how grouping is handled by the matchmaker, as well as how grouping affects Skill Rating changes,” Mercer wrote in a lengthy post.

The most common misconception is that the competitive play system decreases a person’s Skill Rating (SR) gains and increases their SR losses when playing in a group, according to Mercer. “The simple answer here is that there’s no SR penalty based on your group status,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re solo, grouped with one other person, or in a full group of six.”

“We also do not artificially inflate the SR of the players in a group when finding matches,” he added. “There is simply no penalty at all for the purposes of calculating SR and matchmaking.”

Related

There are many reasons why SR is gained or lost after a match that have nothing to do with grouping, Mercer explained. New accounts or formerly inactive accounts will see larger SR swings both upwards and downwards. “This settles back to normal as you play additional games,” he said.

“Overwatch’s” matchmaking system is designed to try and create matches with equivalent-sized groups, especially for solo players, and Mercer believes it’s doing a pretty decent job. “We believe that games with equivalent groups create the fairest possible experience, and fair games create the best chance of players having a fun experience,” he said. “When the matchmaker does compromise, it’s usually during off-hours when there aren’t as many available players, as well as at the lowest and highest extremes of SR.”

But, he added there are limits to how much Blizzard compromises.

“Several months back we implemented a restriction that prevents the matchmaker from creating games that are severely one-sided,” Mercer said. “Whenever it wants to make a game, it calculates an expected win percentage for each team based on the SR of all the players. If one of the teams doesn’t have at least a predicted 40% win rate, then we simply don’t create the game. Even if you do end up in game where your predicted win rate is close to 40%, it’s important to remember that it also means that your SR will drop less when you lose, and you will gain more SR if you win.”

Mercer ended his post with a bit of wisdom for “Overwatch” players. “Don’t worry too much about SR. Have fun, play to learn and improve, and your SR will rise over time. Playing games with other people is pretty awesome. The LFG tool helps make this happen, so give it a try. Be good to one another. Life’s too short.”

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • 'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' Unplayable on

    'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' Unplayable on Mac Due to DRM Limits

    Blizzard Entertainment’s online hero shooter “Overwatch” is a team game, but some people are reluctant to join up with others, especially in competitive play. Getting curb stomped by a coordinated team when you’re a solo player stuck with randos who refuse to gel is not fun (yes, I’m talking from experience). So, with a new […]

  • Overwatch Retribution

    'Overwatch' Dev Busts Some Myths About Its Matchmaking

    Blizzard Entertainment’s online hero shooter “Overwatch” is a team game, but some people are reluctant to join up with others, especially in competitive play. Getting curb stomped by a coordinated team when you’re a solo player stuck with randos who refuse to gel is not fun (yes, I’m talking from experience). So, with a new […]

  • Arena of Valor Switch

    Tencent: 'Arena of Valor Switch' Likely to Deliver Esports to Switch

    Blizzard Entertainment’s online hero shooter “Overwatch” is a team game, but some people are reluctant to join up with others, especially in competitive play. Getting curb stomped by a coordinated team when you’re a solo player stuck with randos who refuse to gel is not fun (yes, I’m talking from experience). So, with a new […]

  • Marvel's Spider-Man

    Voice Actor Accidentally Reveals Mystery 'Spider-Man' Video Game Villain

    Blizzard Entertainment’s online hero shooter “Overwatch” is a team game, but some people are reluctant to join up with others, especially in competitive play. Getting curb stomped by a coordinated team when you’re a solo player stuck with randos who refuse to gel is not fun (yes, I’m talking from experience). So, with a new […]

  • Camilla Luddington'Tomb Raider' film premiere, Arrivals,

    What's Next for 'Tomb Raider'? Maybe a Game Starring Lara Croft's Daughter

    Blizzard Entertainment’s online hero shooter “Overwatch” is a team game, but some people are reluctant to join up with others, especially in competitive play. Getting curb stomped by a coordinated team when you’re a solo player stuck with randos who refuse to gel is not fun (yes, I’m talking from experience). So, with a new […]

  • Trion Worlds Now Owns Gazillion Entertainment

    Trion Worlds Now Owns Gazillion Entertainment Assets

    Blizzard Entertainment’s online hero shooter “Overwatch” is a team game, but some people are reluctant to join up with others, especially in competitive play. Getting curb stomped by a coordinated team when you’re a solo player stuck with randos who refuse to gel is not fun (yes, I’m talking from experience). So, with a new […]

  • The Blind Masters of Fighting Games

    The Blind Masters of Fighting Games

    Blizzard Entertainment’s online hero shooter “Overwatch” is a team game, but some people are reluctant to join up with others, especially in competitive play. Getting curb stomped by a coordinated team when you’re a solo player stuck with randos who refuse to gel is not fun (yes, I’m talking from experience). So, with a new […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad