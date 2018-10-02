You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sneak Peek of ‘Overwatch’ Lego Line Features Adorable, Blocky Tracer

CREDIT: Activision Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment offered a sneak peek at its upcoming “OverwatchLego line on Tuesday.

The :27 teaser video shows “Overwatch” game director Jeff Kaplan playing with a Tracer figure that comes alive and zips around the screen. Since Tracer is the face of the franchise, it’s no surprise she’s the first one officially teased. Previously, Blizzard hinted McCree, Mercy, Genji, and possible Soldier:76 are getting figures too.

The “Overwatch” Lego sets were first announced in May. There will be multiple building sets available across various price points. They are part of a wider effort by publisher Activision Blizzard to expand “Overwatch’s” merchandise program. The publisher also recently partnered with a variety of companies to produce a wide range of products, including Halloween costumes, apparel, a cookbook, and a Nerf Blaster line. Reaper’s Hellfire shotgun was the first toy weapon on offer, followed by D.Va’s pink Light Gun. There’s no word yet on when D.Va’s Nerf gun launches or how much it costs. There’s also no word on how many more “Overwatch” Nerf toys will be announced.

The “Overwatch” Lego sets don’t have release dates or prices just yet.

Blizzard’s popular online hero shooter celebrated its second anniversary in May. It has over 40 million players who’ve dealt over 38 trillion points of damage and healed over 17 trillion since launch. The game has generated over $1 billion in revenue for Activision Blizzard, according to the publisher’s fiscal Q1 2017 financial statement. It’s now Blizzard’s fastest-growing franchise ever.

