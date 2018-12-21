Blizzard Launches Overwatch League Discipline Tracker For 2019 Season

Blizzard Entertainment plans to maintain a list of Overwatch League players who are disciplined for infractions of the organization’s code of conduct throughout the 2019 season, it announced in a news post on Friday.

“As players join the Overwatch League, the league office conducts a full review of their conduct and, where appropriate, takes disciplinary action,” it said. “While the league reviews each case on its own, key factors informing the level of discipline include both the severity and recency of the actions under review. During the season, the league office will continue to evaluate infractions and take action as needed.”

The so-called discipline tracker does not include players who are not currently under contract with an OWL team but might face suspension or fines if they return to league play, Blizzard said. Also, players who were disciplined while playing in the minors league, Contenders, are generally not subject to further discipline when they join the Overwatch League.

So far, Blizzard has handed out fines and/or suspensions to seven players for various infractions. Guangzhou Charge player Won-Jae “Rise” Lee was fined $1,000 for account sharing. Four other players — Florida Mayhem’s Damon “Apply” Conti, Boston Uprising’s Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse, San Francisco Shock’s MinKi “Violet” Park, and Hangzhou Spark’s Shilong “Krystal” Cai — were all suspended for account boosting. Toronto Defiant player Se-Hyun “Neko” Park was suspended for three games for account boosting, account sharing, and obstructing a league investigation, while Los Angeles Gladiators player Riku “Ripa” Toivanen was suspended for five games for match throwing and toxicity.

The Overwatch League kicks off its 2019 season at the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 14. Eight new city-based teams are joining the roster, bringing the total count to 20.