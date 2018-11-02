You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Blizzard Debuts ‘Overwatch’ Hero 29 With New ‘Reunion’ Short

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Blizzard took to BlizzCon 2018 on Nov. 2 to debut a new “Overwatch” short featuring McCree, as well as Hero 29: Ashe.

During the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremonies, the character debuted as the leader of the Deadlock Gang, first introduced during the “Reunion” short and later revealed to be coming to the game as the newest playable character.

Elizabeth “Ashe” Caledonia faced off against “Overwatch” bounty hunter Jesse McCree in a standoff that ended with the two characters feuding over a mysterious crate that appeared to hold great value for McCree.

The gunslinger Ashe obviously has a lot of history with McCree from the look of the short, and while she was referred to as an “old friend” of the character’s, it’s quite possible there are some romantic overtones as well. As Hero 20, Ashe will bring a long-range rifle, a powerful pistol, and dynamite to “Overwatch,” as well as her Ultimate, which comes in the form of her Omnic companion Bob.

Blizzard did not divulge a release date for Ashe just yet, but the new “Reunion” short is available to view online now. “Overwatch” fans also got a special treat during the BlizzCon 2018 keynote in the form of the announcement that Lucio-Ohs would officially be coming to store shelves as part of a partnership with Kellogg’s as a real cereal this December.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Gaming

  • 'Diablo' is Coming to Mobile

    'Diablo' is Coming to Mobile

    Blizzard took to BlizzCon 2018 on Nov. 2 to debut a new “Overwatch” short featuring McCree, as well as Hero 29: Ashe. During the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremonies, the character debuted as the leader of the Deadlock Gang, first introduced during the “Reunion” short and later revealed to be coming to the game as the […]

  • Blizzard Debuts 'Overwatch' Hero 29 With

    Blizzard Debuts 'Overwatch' Hero 29 With New 'Reunion' Short

    Blizzard took to BlizzCon 2018 on Nov. 2 to debut a new “Overwatch” short featuring McCree, as well as Hero 29: Ashe. During the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremonies, the character debuted as the leader of the Deadlock Gang, first introduced during the “Reunion” short and later revealed to be coming to the game as the […]

  • 'Warcraft III Reforged' Coming Next Year

    'Warcraft III Reforged' Coming Next Year to Mac, Windows

    Blizzard took to BlizzCon 2018 on Nov. 2 to debut a new “Overwatch” short featuring McCree, as well as Hero 29: Ashe. During the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremonies, the character debuted as the leader of the Deadlock Gang, first introduced during the “Reunion” short and later revealed to be coming to the game as the […]

  • Latest 'Hearthstone' Expansion Is The Troll-Themed

    Latest 'Hearthstone' Expansion Is The Troll-Themed Rastakhan's Rumble

    Blizzard took to BlizzCon 2018 on Nov. 2 to debut a new “Overwatch” short featuring McCree, as well as Hero 29: Ashe. During the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremonies, the character debuted as the leader of the Deadlock Gang, first introduced during the “Reunion” short and later revealed to be coming to the game as the […]

  • 'Destiny 2' Free To All Battle.net

    'Destiny 2' Free To All Battle.net Members For A Limited Time

    Blizzard took to BlizzCon 2018 on Nov. 2 to debut a new “Overwatch” short featuring McCree, as well as Hero 29: Ashe. During the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremonies, the character debuted as the leader of the Deadlock Gang, first introduced during the “Reunion” short and later revealed to be coming to the game as the […]

  • Orphea Is 'Heroes of the Storm's'

    Orphea Is 'Heroes of the Storm's' Latest Character

    Blizzard took to BlizzCon 2018 on Nov. 2 to debut a new “Overwatch” short featuring McCree, as well as Hero 29: Ashe. During the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremonies, the character debuted as the leader of the Deadlock Gang, first introduced during the “Reunion” short and later revealed to be coming to the game as the […]

  • Mario Segale, The Real-Life Inspiration for

    Mario Segale, Namesake for Nintendo's Mario, Died

    Blizzard took to BlizzCon 2018 on Nov. 2 to debut a new “Overwatch” short featuring McCree, as well as Hero 29: Ashe. During the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremonies, the character debuted as the leader of the Deadlock Gang, first introduced during the “Reunion” short and later revealed to be coming to the game as the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad