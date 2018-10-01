‘Overwatch’ Halloween Terror Seasonal Event, Real Life Costumes Detailed

The Disguise Overwatch Halloween costumes include Tracer, Genji, and Soldier: 76, as well as Genji’s sword and Soldier: 76’s Pulse Blaster. You can pick those up at Party City, Target, and Wal-Mart locations starting today.
There’s a rumor among explorers About a monolithic lair Home to terrifying horrors Heroes, how will you prepare? pic.twitter.com/XK7W7e0SKA
The “Overwatch” Halloween Terror 2018 season event starts on Oct. 9 and all we know so far comes from the updated logo and the following poem. There’s a rumor among explorers About a monolithic lair Home to terrifying horrors Heroes, how will you prepare? Blizzard also announced two lines of Halloween costumes. The Spirit Overwatch Halloween costumes include Soldier: 76, […]
