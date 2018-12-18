×
Overwatch eSports Team Fundraising St. Jude Children’s Cancer Research

Immortals LLC., a global eSports firm which owns and operates Overwatch eSports league the Los Angeles Valiant, is teaming up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to raise $500,000 over a two-year period, it was announced today.

Starting Dec. 19 at 12p.m. PST, viewers can tune in to a six-hour charity stream led by Joshua “Ah Craaaap” Sharon, from Immortals’ North American Champion Clash Royale League team. Donations can be made on the official Twitch stream, which go be live on Wednesday.

Immortals and LA Valiant will also launch a fundraising campaign that will allow viewers to donate based on the outcomes and achievements of the LA Valiant team and players during the Overwatch League season. All proceeds will go directly to St. Jude. Additionally, fans will have the chance to receive exclusive cobranded LA Valiant and St. Jude merchandise.

This isn’t the first time the team has joined forces with St. Jude. Earlier in the year during its inaugural season in the Overwatch League, LA Valiant raised thousands of dollars for St. Jude through its Be Valiant event series and Live the Legacy playoff campaign.

“It is part of our organizational DNA to give back to the communities that we serve and represent,” said Noah Whinston, Executive Chairman of Immortals and Los Angeles Valiant. “We believe wholeheartedly in the mission of St. Jude, and it is an honor to work with a partner that shares our values of inclusivity. It’s incredible that families at St. Jude never receive a bill, so they can focus on what matters most – helping their child live.”

“We appreciate the opportunity to create a new, dynamic way to engage with esports fans and introduce our mission to new potential supporters,” says Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Through this partnership, we look forward to working with Immortals and the LA Valiant, as well as the large and growing esports fan community who continues to generously support the patients, families and lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

