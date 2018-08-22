‘Overwatch’ Rolls out Busan, Korea Map, D.Va ‘Shooting Star’ Animated Short

A new map set in Busan, South Korea is now live on “Overwatch’s” public test realm and to celebrate, Blizzard released another of its amazing animated shorts, this one featuring Korea’s own D.Va.

The short dives into the world of pro-gamer turned MEKA squad star D.Va as she faces off against Omnic attacks. We also get a look inside her personal life, which seems to be centered entirely around her beloved mech and an unnamed pal.

The Busan map features three prominent locations: sanctuary, downtown and MEKA base. The sanctuary setting includes an ancient temple, beautiful gardens, and historic architecture, while the downtown is packed with a PC bang, karaoke bar, and active central light rail station. Finally, the MEKA base is home to South Korea’s frontline defense against the gwishin omnic attacks.

Check out the full animated short above and the map sizzle video below.