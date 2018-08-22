You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Overwatch’ Rolls out Busan, Korea Map, D.Va ‘Shooting Star’ Animated Short

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

A new map set in Busan, South Korea is now live on “Overwatch’s” public test realm and to celebrate, Blizzard released another of its amazing animated shorts, this one featuring Korea’s own D.Va.

The short dives into the world of pro-gamer turned MEKA squad star D.Va as she faces off against Omnic attacks. We also get a look inside her personal life, which seems to be centered entirely around her beloved mech and an unnamed pal.

The Busan map features three prominent locations: sanctuary, downtown and MEKA base. The sanctuary setting includes an ancient temple, beautiful gardens, and historic architecture, while the downtown is packed with a PC bang, karaoke bar, and active central light rail station. Finally, the MEKA base is home to South Korea’s frontline defense against the gwishin omnic attacks.

Check out the full animated short above and the map sizzle video below.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Gaming

  • 'Overwatch' Rolls out Busan, Korea Map,

    'Overwatch' Rolls out Busan, Korea Map, D.Va 'Shooting Star' Animated Short

    A new map set in Busan, South Korea is now live on “Overwatch’s” public test realm and to celebrate, Blizzard released another of its amazing animated shorts, this one featuring Korea’s own D.Va. The short dives into the world of pro-gamer turned MEKA squad star D.Va as she faces off against Omnic attacks. We also […]

  • Housemarque Reveals 'Stormdivers,' Its New Third-Person

    Housemarque Reveals 'Stormdivers,' Its New Third-Person Battle Royale Game

    A new map set in Busan, South Korea is now live on “Overwatch’s” public test realm and to celebrate, Blizzard released another of its amazing animated shorts, this one featuring Korea’s own D.Va. The short dives into the world of pro-gamer turned MEKA squad star D.Va as she faces off against Omnic attacks. We also […]

  • 'The Daily Show' Writers To Host

    'The Daily Show' Writers to Host 8th Annual New York Game Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new map set in Busan, South Korea is now live on “Overwatch’s” public test realm and to celebrate, Blizzard released another of its amazing animated shorts, this one featuring Korea’s own D.Va. The short dives into the world of pro-gamer turned MEKA squad star D.Va as she faces off against Omnic attacks. We also […]

  • Crytek Reveals 'Hunt: Showdown' is Coming

    Crytek Reveals 'Hunt: Showdown' Is Coming to Xbox Game Preview

    A new map set in Busan, South Korea is now live on “Overwatch’s” public test realm and to celebrate, Blizzard released another of its amazing animated shorts, this one featuring Korea’s own D.Va. The short dives into the world of pro-gamer turned MEKA squad star D.Va as she faces off against Omnic attacks. We also […]

  • Zynga Partners With Disney For New

    Zynga Partners With Disney for New 'Star Wars' Games

    A new map set in Busan, South Korea is now live on “Overwatch’s” public test realm and to celebrate, Blizzard released another of its amazing animated shorts, this one featuring Korea’s own D.Va. The short dives into the world of pro-gamer turned MEKA squad star D.Va as she faces off against Omnic attacks. We also […]

  • Bandai Confirms 'Dark Souls Trilogy' Is

    Bandai Confirms 'Dark Souls Trilogy' Is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One Later This Year

    A new map set in Busan, South Korea is now live on “Overwatch’s” public test realm and to celebrate, Blizzard released another of its amazing animated shorts, this one featuring Korea’s own D.Va. The short dives into the world of pro-gamer turned MEKA squad star D.Va as she faces off against Omnic attacks. We also […]

  • Netflix's 'The Witcher' TV Series Casting

    Netflix's 'The Witcher' TV Series Casting Scripts Leak Online

    A new map set in Busan, South Korea is now live on “Overwatch’s” public test realm and to celebrate, Blizzard released another of its amazing animated shorts, this one featuring Korea’s own D.Va. The short dives into the world of pro-gamer turned MEKA squad star D.Va as she faces off against Omnic attacks. We also […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad