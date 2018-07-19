‘Overwatch’ Brigitte, Mercy, Others Get New Balancing

Support heroes in “Overwatch” are getting some changes in the next patch, according to a post from developer Geoff Goodman on the Blizzard forums.

Affected characters are Ana, Brigitte, Lúcio, Mercy, and Moira. The purpose behind the changes is to make the characters competitive with each other.

As a result, Brigitte and Mercy are getting reigned in, and the others are getting powered up.

The changes coming are as follows:

Ana’s Nano Boost will additionally heal targets for 300 HP.

The developers noted the disadvantages to playing as Ana, and state that this change will allow Ana “to use her ultimate as a clutch save on a dying teammate, or even use it in combination with her Biotic Grenade for a huge instant heal on even the biggest of tank health pools.”

Brigitte’s Shield Bash cooldown period will increase from six to seven seconds.

The reason behind this choice is that the developers didn’t want to mess with her barrier health or other metrics that make Brigitte such a formidable opponent. So instead, they opted to lengthen the cooldown on her strongest ability. “Overall Brigitte’s win rate is still the highest of any support, despite dishing out the lowest amount of raw healing per second,” the post states. “This speaks volumes to how powerful her kit can be outside of her direct healing numbers.”

Lúcio’s Sound Barrier effect will increase from 500 to 750 shields. His Crossfade aura radius will increase from 10m to 12m.

The developers are increasing the radius to give Lucio players a little more flexibility in movement. They are increasing his ultimate to counter massive damage-dealing moves. Junkrat’s ultimate which can deal up to 600 damage can now be negated completely by Lucio’s Sound Barrier.

Mercy’s primary fire healing beam will reduce from 60 HP per second to 50 HP per second.

Mercy is the go-to pick for many teams because of her impressive healing power. The developers note that the difference in her healing ability than others makes it difficult for other heroes to compete, so the reduction in her healing rate is intended to close the gap a bit, though it is noted that she will still be the “go-to pick for raw healing power.”

Moira’s healing resource base regenerative rate will increase by 20%.

Moira doesn’t need many changes, according to the developers. The resource change is intended to help Moira out situations where players are “just not able to get close enough the enemy to drain them for resources,” according to the post. “Now if you’re [sic] team is sparring with the enemy team at super long ranges, you’ll have a bit more resources to work with to keep your team topped off.”

Changes will come to the “Overwatch” Public Test Region (PTR) first, apparently “very soon.” This will enable the developers to check the changes in the PTR before pushing them live.