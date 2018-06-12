Overkill’s ‘The Walking Dead’ Game Gets November Release Date

Overkill’s cooperative multiplayer first-person shooter based on Robert Kirkman’s “The Walking Dead” is officially coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 6 in North and South America, and on November 8 in the rest of the world, it announced Tuesday.

In “The Walking Dead,” four players must band together for a variety of missions and raids to find survivors and supplies, and to stay alive. They can use stealth to avoid enemies tactically, or they can use brute force to destroy walkers in their path. Each of the game’s four playable characters has their own special abilities, skills trees, play styles, and backstories.

A PC-exclusive closed beta will launch later this year and will be available to pre-orders only. People who pre-purchase the standard edition will get a single invite, while deluxe edition pre-orders will receive four to share with friends. The steel book deluxe edition also includes the “Night Raid Character Pack” DLC, some cosmetic skins, a digital art book, and more. As an homage to its comic book heritage, the physical steel book deluxe edition will also feature four collector cards illustrated by comic book artist Dan Panosian. People who pre-order either edition will get an assortment of in-game cosmetic skins as a bonus. The standard edition costs $60, while the deluxe edition is $80.

Overkill’s parent company, Starbreeze, has released cinematic character trailers for each of the game’s main heroes, giving players a closer look at them before and after the world changed. You can watch them below.







