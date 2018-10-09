You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Enters Closed Beta on PC

Co-op multiplayer shooter “Overkill’s The Walking Dead” is now in closed beta on PC, publishers Starbreeze, Skybound Entertainment, and 505 Games announced on Tuesday.

The beta includes the game’s first two missions along with two camp defense scenarios. Additional stages will roll out leading up to the game’s official PC launch on Nov. 6.

People who pre-order “Overkill’s The Walking Dead” are guaranteed closed beta access. Players who buy the standard PC version ($60) will get one beta invite, while players who pre-order the deluxe edition ($80) get four beta keys to share with friends. All PC pre-orders get the Overkill cosmetic skin pack as a bonus. The deluxe edition also comes with a Night Raid cosmetic skin pack, a digital art book, and the game’s soundtrack.

Inspired by Robert Kirkman’s “The Walking Dead” comic books, “Overkill’s The Walking Dead” is a four-player co-op game where people work together to survive. Variety’s Brian Crecente recently got some hands-on time with it and said it does a good job of capturing the essence of the comics.

“Like a hurricane, like a wildfire, like an earthquake, the zombies of ‘The Walking Dead’ aren’t a conflict to be overcome, they are a force of nature to be avoided,” he writes. “The same is true in upcoming game ‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead.’ The sooner players learn that valuable lesson, the better their chances of survival.”

Starbreeze is hosting a closed beta livestream today starting at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. People interested in watching can do so on Starbreeze’s Twitch channel.

Closed beta servers will go live in multiple intervals throughout the month. Overkill said it’s doing this to give it time to go through player opinions and to analyze and make adjustments for future builds.

Here is the closed beta’s full schedule
:
Part 1
Oct. 9 10:00 a.m. PST – Oct. 10 11:59 p.m. PST

Part 2
Oct. 12 10:00 a.m. PST – Oct. 15 9:00 a.m. PST

Part 3
Oct. 19 10:00 a.m. PST – Oct. 22 9:00 a.m. PST

